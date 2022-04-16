AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When asked if he plans to appeal his franchise designation as a tight end instead of being a receiver, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki responded that he doesn’t want to be a bad influence around the locker room.

“That’s kind of up to — obviously it’s up to me, but more my agent and him kind of putting that out there,” said Gesicki, via NFL.com. “But as of now, I’m in here and I’m not really a big controversy guy. I’m not trying to be the guy that’s the bad locker room guy or the guy that’s bringing the organization down or the guy that’s in the headlines for the wrong reasons. I’m just trying to, like I said, help this team in any way I can.”

Gesicki added that he isn’t concerned about impending long-term extension negotiations and has a “good relationship” with GM Chris Grier, executive Brandon Shore, and HC Mike McDaniel‘s coaching staff.

“I mean that’s up to them, honestly,” Gesicki said. “I have a good relationship with [general manager] Chris [Grier] and [executive] Brandon [Shore] and this new coaching staff obviously — maybe that had something to do with it, I’m not sure. I don’t really have all the answers. But I do know the kind of person that I am and the worker that I am and the player that I am, I’m just going to go back out there and continue to do what I do, continue to improve and make plays and help this team win football games and eventually get compensated for it.”

The Dolphins had a virtual meeting with Washington State CB Jaylen Watson. (Justin Melo)

Jets

Aaron Wilson reports that Illinois CB Tony Adams has drawn interest from the 49ers and Browns and has also met with the Bengals, Colts, and Jets.

According to Justin Melo, Penn State LB Brandon Smith has visited the Bills, Eagles, Giants, Jets, and Ravens.

Patriots

Patriots’ new director of player personnel Mike Groh said it’s been a great experience learning from HC Bill Belichick.

“Yeah, it’s been great. Obviously, coach [Belichick] is the General Manager, coach is in charge. He’s been doing this a long time,” Groh said, via Dakota Randall of NESN. “The more I can learn from coach Belichick and a lot of the other guys around here — I’m gonna do that.”

Groh reiterated that he’s grateful to be working with Belichick and praised former executives in his position, like former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli, Texans GM Nick Caserio, and Raiders GM Dave Ziegler.

“It’s great working with coach — absolutely love it. With all the input that he asks from us, and just getting his ideas, and the information that he has on these players through his different relationships across the country at different schools. It’s been fantastic. I definitely take it as a huge honor, given the people who I’m working with and the people who have sat in this chair before me, to Scott Pioli, to Nick Caserio, to Dave Ziegler — think a lot of all those people. And, really, to be in this chair is an honor, knowing that they’ve sat in it. And then, really, to be sitting here with all the people who I’m so fortunate to work along with.”