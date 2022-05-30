AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was unwilling to give an update on the investigation of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross surrounding the situation involving his alleged offers to pay former HC Brian Flores in exchange for losing games.

“There is not any update on that,” Goodell said, via Pro Football Talk.

Goodell added that independent investigator Mary Jo White is continuing her investigation on behalf of the league.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh spoke about how his team is improving ahead of his second season in New York.

“We’re better, and I know we’re going to be better,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of The New York Post. “We’re young, we’re a year older, we brought in some really cool pieces, a lot of guys who stand for the right stuff, who live and breathe football. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to gain that continuity and confidence and, again, just take it one game at a time.”

Costello mentioned that because second-year linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen are still learning how to play the position after converting from safety in college, the team is still interested in veteran free agent LB Kwon Alexander.

Patriots

Patriots’ second-year LB Cameron McGrone is excited to make his career debut after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL.

“I’m very excited,” McGrone, via the team’s official site. “There’s no nervous bone in my body.”

McGrone said that he spent most of his time learning from New England’s veterans last season.

“It definitely helped a lot spending all that time (during my rookie season) in the rooms with the older guys watching film and just learning there,” McGrone said. “And then to be able to put it on the field just for a couple weeks towards the end of the season was really good for me to just get my feet back wet and just get into it. So now, coming in with that knowledge, I’m just really excited.”

As for his knee injury, McGrone said he’s fully recovered and eager to move past it.

“With my knee, there’s no problem,” McGrone said. “That’s a thing of the past. I’m just looking forward now.”