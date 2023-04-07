AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the decision to not have WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle came down to risk-reward and he didn’t want to potentially sacrifice their contributions on offense due to injury from the return game.

“This is a decision that I make with regard to the players and with (ST coach) Danny (Crossman) and risk-reward for everything,” McDaniel explained, via Palm Beach Post. “In this particular season, I probably would have expected them to return more. But then as the games were happening, there was honestly, the stuff that they were able to do offensively and how much of a important feature they were, that’s the way it played out.”

McDaniel said WR Braxton Berrios should have an opportunity to lock down both kick and punt return roles.

“You always want the threat to be there,” McDaniel said. “And it always will be there because those guys are competitors and can affect the game. But, you know, having a starting point in Braxton, I think is nice as well, where he’s had so much success and then you know, whatever else we can come up with, Shoot, maybe we’ll have three returners out there.”

Berrios is excited about the opportunity to carve out his role on Miami’s special teams unit.

“I think that you know, I’ve been one of the best in the league at it and you know, obviously want to get back to that to that top spot across the board at it,” Berrios said. “I had a lot of pride in it because it truly is a third of the game. And they can swing a game just like any other, you know, interception or touchdown.”

Jets

When asked about the league potentially pushing forward the Jets’ acquisition of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ahead of the schedule release in May, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic doesn’t expect the NFL to intercede in proceedings and the league would make its schedule as if Rodgers were already on New York’s roster.

Should Georgia DT Jalen Carter drop to No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rosenblatt could see the Jets considering him if they are not worried about his recent misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

Regarding Jets DT Quinnen Williams' potential deal, Rosenblatt notes that any notable transaction is currently on hold until Rodgers' situation is resolved.

Rosenblatt doesn't expect the Jets to pick up OT Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option worth $13.56 million in 2024.

Patriots