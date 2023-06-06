AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb recounted the moments before he heard from Broncos GM George Paton that he was being traded to Miami.

“The day of the trade was crazy, bro, ’cause we had just came back from London,” Chubb said, via Dolphins Wire. “We won, so I was like ‘OK, I might stay. We back on the winning track. I might stay.’ We won, so then Monday goes around, nobody says nothing to me. We go in there and work out. Trade deadline, Tuesday at 2 p.m. We go in Tuesday work out, everybody cool all that. I go to the crib with my girl. I’m like ‘Babe, my head kinda all over the place let’s just go get some food. I don’t even wanna think about this.’ Got an hour til it comes up. We get in the car. We start driving. George Paton come up. I looked at her. She looked at me. I pulled over to the side, answer the phone. He’s like “Man, we trading you. We appreciate everything you’ve done. This makes me sick to my stomach.’ In my head, bro, after he said ‘We trading you’ everything else kind of went void. Turned around went back to the house. Started packing the house up. All my dogs came over, and I was off to Miami. It’s crazy how it just work like that.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh commented on QB Aaron Rodgers ’ calf issue limiting his activity but said the veteran still made a strong impression this season: “There have been some wow moments. I’m sure there will be a lot more.” (Rich Cimini)

Saleh is confident that a deal will get done with DL Quinnen Williams by training camp: "I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp. He'll be ready to roll and once he is, he'll be the same guy who was here." (Cimini)

by training camp: “I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done. He’ll be here for camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, he’ll be the same guy who was here.” (Cimini) Saleh says that LT Duane Brown will be hard to beat out at left tackle, making it seem that only center and right tackle are open for competition. (Connor Hughes)

C.J. Mosley says his agency has had discussions with the team about reworking his contract. (Hughes)

Former NFL WR Chansi Stuckey coached Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton at Baylor and thinks that he will flourish under new OC Bill O’Brien.

“I think about O’Brien when I watched Deshaun (Watson) play with one of our guys from here, with (former Notre Dame star) Will Fuller who was constantly catching balls downfield,” Stuckey said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “I’m sure that falls right into Tyquan’s wheelhouse. I’m sure he’s excited about being used and getting opportunities to be used to his skillset.”

“All great players play with confidence, and I know Tyquan is a guy that plays with confidence,” Stuckey continued. “And now that Billy is there, and he understands what Tyquan can give him, I’m sure he’s going to tailor that offense to him and what he does well.”

“The type of weight he put on, he won’t lose speed,” Stuckey added, having spoken with Thornton recently. “He’s not going to be a guy who’s going to add 15 pounds, it’s more about adding muscle for him for durability, and he probably figured that out. From a coaching standpoint, it’s a great opportunity to really see what he can do. Force-feed him, and see what he can handle. Let’s see if he can be a guy that can make a couple of plays, and come back and make another play. Or, does he disappear? That’s what you find out in NFL spring practices. Year 2 is always a big year. I’m really looking forward to some big things from him.”