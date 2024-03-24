AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.

Jets

Patriots

New Patriots WR K.J. Osborn signed with New England this offseason despite the uncertainty of the quarterback position. Osborn talked about his lack of concern about who will be throwing him passes after signing.

“It definitely went into the decision,” he said, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “I spoke to coach (Jerod) Mayo and (OC Alex Van Pelt) and things like that for the plan going forward … But, I trust them that everything will take care of itself.”

“Obviously, it wasn’t the best season last year. Obviously, it starts with the top down. We got a great owner and a great head coach, and it starts with the quarterback position. And then everybody — all the guys around them — making that guy better, making that guy feel comfortable, offense, defense, special team.”