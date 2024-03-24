AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Dolphins are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.
Jets
- Notre Dame OT Joe Alt said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Penn State OT Olu Fashanu‘s Combine formal meeting schedule included an interview with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama OT JC Latham said he met with the Jets at the Combine.
- The Jets had a dinner meeting with Arizona OT Jordan Morgan before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- New York also had a private workout with Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers. (Tony Pauline)
- The Jets met with Oregon WR Troy Franklin following his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Mike Klis of 9News reports the Jets are scheduled to host Colorado State OLB Mohamed Kamara at their facility for a visit, potentially as an invite to their local pro day.
- USC WR Brenden Rice has a 30 visit scheduled with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
Patriots
New Patriots WR K.J. Osborn signed with New England this offseason despite the uncertainty of the quarterback position. Osborn talked about his lack of concern about who will be throwing him passes after signing.
“It definitely went into the decision,” he said, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “I spoke to coach (Jerod) Mayo and (OC Alex Van Pelt) and things like that for the plan going forward … But, I trust them that everything will take care of itself.”
“Obviously, it wasn’t the best season last year. Obviously, it starts with the top down. We got a great owner and a great head coach, and it starts with the quarterback position. And then everybody — all the guys around them — making that guy better, making that guy feel comfortable, offense, defense, special team.”
- According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots were one of the teams “that poked around” on CB L’Jarius Sneed before he was traded to the Titans.
- The Patriots met with Oregon WR Troy Franklin following his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Patriots met with UCLA DE Gabriel Murphy before his pro day, along with UCLA DE Laiatu Latu. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy met with the Patriots before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
