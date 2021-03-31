AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to a number of league sources about the Dolphins’ decision to apparently commit to QB Tua Tagovailoa by trading down from the top three picks. One former GM believes there are reasons to be optimistic about Tagovailoa: “He has a ways to go. But his intangibles really stand out. Tua has a strong leadership presence, high-intelligence. When he’s in the pocket, it seems like he’s pretty accurate when he has time and knows where to go with the football.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens OT Orlando Brown ‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington.

. LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase said he briefly spoke with Dolphins GM Chris Grier and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey on Wednesday. (Joe Schad)

said he briefly spoke with Dolphins GM and co-offensive coordinator on Wednesday. (Joe Schad) Dolphins HC Brian Flores spoke with Florida TE Kyle Pitts following his pro day on Wednesday and plans to call him again at some point this week. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Manish Mehta reports Jets and QB Luke Falk reached a settlement on his injury grievance from 2019. Back in 2019, Falk underwent hip surgery after the team reportedly “ignored/denied his injury,” per Mehta.

reached a settlement on his injury grievance from 2019. Back in 2019, Falk underwent hip surgery after the team reportedly “ignored/denied his injury,” per Mehta. According to Mehta, former Jets G Kelechi Osemele’s injury grievance against the organization remains unresolved. New York fined Osemele back in 2019 for the maximum amount due to not practicing while in pain with a shoulder injury and was released after undergoing surgery without the team’s approval.

Patriots

The Patriots have long been linked to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in NFL circles if he ever became available again. Well after San Francisco’s blockbuster trade up in the draft, the team brass acknowledged they would listen to offers and part with Garoppolo for the right price. However, ESPN analyst and former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi doesn’t think Patriots HC Bill Belichick will be willing to blow the 49ers away with what it takes in a trade offer to get Garoppolo.

“I can just hear him thinking right now, ‘why would I give all of that for a player that I don’t even know is going to play 16 games,'” Bruschi said on ESPN’s Get Up via Mike Reiss. “That’s just business and how you talk behind the scenes. I know he has faith in Garoppolo and loved Jimmy when he was here. But I can’t mortgage my team or sacrifice my philosophy of building a team by overpaying a quarterback that I don’t know is going to be available for me for an entire season.”

Bruschi pointed out while the Patriots signed a number of players to multi-year contracts, QB Cam Newton was only signed to a one-year deal, which gives New England some flexibility going forward.

“Is Bill looking to go with Cam Newton right now and just go with it and then build and get this team better for next year when he makes his play for his quarterbacks?” Bruschi said. “That’s something to consider also.”