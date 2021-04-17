AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Former NFL C Ryan Kalil, who signed with the Jets for the 2019 season, believes Sam Darnold‘s struggles had more to do with former HC Adam Gase‘s system than the quarterback’s talent.

“It was a system that didn’t allow a lot of individual freedom. It was very, ‘You do it this way and that’s it,’” Kalil said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “A lot of the scheme was pre-determined (plays) based on what they thought they were seeing from the sideline. It didn’t give Sam a lot of room to grow, in my opinion, to make decisions on the fly. It worked in some instances, but it handicapped him in the long run.”

Kalil explained that Gase’s offense prevented Darnold from making his own decisions.

“It wasn’t a system that allowed him to evolve and make decisions on his own. I think that was the hardest thing. And I think that’s why ultimately the Jets made some (coaching) changes, too.”

As for the Jets’ interest in BYU QB Zach Wilson, Kalil feels that Darnold has proven to have similar attributes to New York’s next potential quarterback.

“Everybody ooh’d and ahh’d about (Wilson) at BYU’s pro day when he rolled out left and threw across to the right,” Kalil said. “And it’s like, I’ve seen Sam do that a million times. It’s funny, there’s game tape of Sam doing that exact thing.”

