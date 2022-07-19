AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, James White

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah is excited about the addition of HC Mike McDaniel and believes that he will help provide a spark to the team’s offensive unit. Ogbah added that QB Tua Tagovailoa and McDaniel have already begun to establish a great relationship.

“It’s exciting,” Ogbah said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “Coach Mike, he’s different. He brings that different mentality to the offense. He doesn’t really say much to the defense. He does his thing. I know Tua loves him. I can’t wait to see the offense grow.”

Jets

PFF’s Brad Spielberger notes a potential hangup in extension talks between the Jets and OT George Fant is he’s looking to be paid like a left tackle and New York would ideally like former first-round OT Mekhi Becton to win that job in camp.

is he’s looking to be paid like a left tackle and New York would ideally like former first-round OT to win that job in camp. Spielberger adds the Commanders’ deal for LT Charles Leno could be a similar template for the Jets and Fant, projecting a three-year, $35 million extension with $19 million guaranteed and a $11.67 million average annual salary.

could be a similar template for the Jets and Fant, projecting a three-year, $35 million extension with $19 million guaranteed and a $11.67 million average annual salary. Rich Cimini of ESPN reports the Jets guaranteed 100 percent of second-round RB Breece Hall’s third-year salary, with last year’s second-round pick in his spot getting only a 36 percent guarantee. That was the delay in getting his deal wrapped up.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out the Patriots are set to move on from the top three members of their 2019 draft class, as second-round CB Joejuan Williams is viewed as a roster longshot. New England has already traded away 2019 first-round WR N’Keal Harry and third-round OLB Chase Winovich .

is viewed as a roster longshot. New England has already traded away 2019 first-round WR and third-round OLB . Reiss adds fourth-round G Hjalte Froholdt and QB Jarrett Stidham are also no longer with the Patriots, though third-round RB Damien Harris is a key starter and they hit on UDFA WR Jakobi Meyers .

and QB are also no longer with the Patriots, though third-round RB is a key starter and they hit on UDFA WR . The Patriots have since tweaked their draft process, according to owner Robert Kraft , and Reiss theorizes the team may have tried to more properly weight pre-draft interviews and recommendations from college coaches, all of which figured prominently in those picks.

, and Reiss theorizes the team may have tried to more properly weight pre-draft interviews and recommendations from college coaches, all of which figured prominently in those picks. Reiss noticed Patriots RB James White was still walking with a limp this past Wednesday. It’s not clear if he’ll be ready for training camp: “Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field.”

was still walking with a limp this past Wednesday. It’s not clear if he’ll be ready for training camp: “Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field.” The New England Patriots waived rookie LS Ross Reiter. (Mike Reiss)