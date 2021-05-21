AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Julian Edelman

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said the team is excited to add LB Benardrick McKinney to the team and believes he can fill multiple roles.

“He’s big, fast, physical, really good in the run game. I think he’s a good pass rusher,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Versatile on the ball, off the ball and smart.”

“And my conversations with him already have been about how much do we think he can do. I think he can handle a lot, so I think we’ll see him in a lot of different roles on the line of scrimmage, off the line of scrimmage, on the edge, blitzing. And hopefully we get him in here and get him going with our terminology, our verbiage, get him in with his teammates.”

Julian Edelman

While making an appearance on the Michael Irvin Podcast, recently retired Patriots WR Julian Edelman said he doesn’t have any desire in leaving New England for another team.

“I’m a one-team guy,” Edelman said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Edelman feels he doesn’t have “anything else to prove” with his career at a new organization after winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

“My knees breaking down, I’m not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman said. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

Edelman isn’t concerned about potentially being elected to the Hall of Fame and is focused on his new career with Inside the NFL.

“I’m not here to make a case, man,” Edelman said. “I didn’t play the game to be in the Hall. … It’s an honor to even be mentioned. You know and if something happens, something happens, you know I’m not gonna be worrying about that, I’mma be worrying about my new job here on Inside the NFL.”

Patriots

Tyler Gaffney once again due to their familiarity with the player, as well as Gaffney’s understanding of their system offensively. Beyond that, a couple veteran running backs were not present for workouts and Rhamondre Stevenson will be working with the rookies. Mike Reiss senses the Patriots are signing RBonce again due to their familiarity with the player, as well as Gaffney’s understanding of their system offensively. Beyond that, a couple veteran running backs were not present for workouts andwill be working with the rookies.

Doug Kyed says that while chances are low, there remains a chance the Patriots could trade for Falcons’ WR Julio Jones . If anything does happen, Kyed doesn’t think it would come to fruition until June when Atlanta is able to trade the star wide receiver.

. If anything does happen, Kyed doesn’t think it would come to fruition until June when Atlanta is able to trade the star wide receiver. Kyed says he would pencil in RB Damien Harris as the Patriots Week 1 starter at running back. He also adds that in a perfect situation, it will be Dont’a Hightower and Josh Uche starting as the inside linebackers in Week 1 for New England.

Patriots DT Lawrence Guy said he was “thrilled” when the team signed DE Matthew Judon: “I was thrilled when I saw Judon got signed. I remember when I left Baltimore, I said, ‘This kid is going to be special.’” (Zack Cox)