AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens

Dolphins

Adam Schefter reports that it is unlikely the Dolphins will trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson now that Brian Flores is out as head coach. Flores had an interest in exploring a trade for Watson, while others including owner Stephen Ross were against the idea.

Jeff Darlington reports former Dolphins HC Brian Flores previously wanted to hire Jack Easterby in Miami when Easterby was still with the Patriots.

Patriots

Aaron Wilson reports that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will not interview for jobs while the team is in the playoffs.

Ravens

Ravens LB Josh Bynes said LB Patrick Queen has grown a ton and is still getting better.

“He’s matured so well, just as far as knowing how to make the plays that come to him and dial in when he needs to dial in,” Bynes said, via Ravens Wire. “Obviously, you can see that he still has the huge, big-play ability. Instead of trying to make them all happen at once, it’s [taking] the ones that actually come to him. And he’s still growing; he’s only, damn, 22. So, he has a whole world ahead of him, especially in this league. But to see the transformation from how he was the first part of the season to where he is now is lightyears ahead. The upside is tremendous, and I can’t wait to see him continue to bloom and blossom in this league.”