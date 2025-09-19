AFC Notes: Dolphins, Texans, Titans

Dolphins

The Dolphins fell to 0-3 after a close loss against Buffalo, which has sparked more talk about HC Mike McDaniels‘ job security. Miami OL Patrick Paul stood up for his coach because of how he inspires them with confidence and urgency.

“We believe in him, utmostly,” Paul said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “I love him as a coach. He believed in me when most didn’t and he’s a great coach. He’s a players’ coach who believes in his players. He inspires us and speaks confidence into us and makes us go out there with a sense of urgency and confidence through the technique that all these coaches that he’s brought in for us. We love him.”

Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson echoed his teammates’ support for their coach and thinks the players are the ones who need to step up.

“My belief is at an all-time high,” Dodson added. “At the end of the day a coach can put a scheme out – there is no perfect scheme – but ‘it’s all about the Jimmy and Joes, not about the Xs and Os,’ a coach once told me – John Chavis in college. So we’ve got to execute better, it doesn’t matter what he calls.”

Texans

Texans WR Christian Kirk is set to square off against his former team in Week 2 after being traded by the Jaguars in March. Kirk reflected on playing Jacksonville, saying he’s just glad to be making his 2025 debut after missing the first two games of the season.

“I think at the time you get traded away from somewhere, you feel like you need to prove something,” Kirk said, via Aaron Wilson. “But, for me, it’s just honestly getting back out on the field. It’s been so long since I’ve actually played in a game. So, I’m just looking forward to just getting back out there, playing with this team, and hopefully getting us back on track.”

Houston went 2-9 on third downs in both of their games against the Buccaneers and Rams. Kirk feels he can bring reliability on third downs and in other critical situations.

“Third down, that’s a down that’s important and you see different versions of coverages and whatever the case may be,” Kirk said. “I feel like I can bring a sense of, there’s this reliability to be able to win tight situations, third down, critical downs in the red zone and whatnot. I’m just gonna go out there and do what I’m best at and do what’s required of me and what the offense is asking of me. I’m just excited to get out there and contribute. Christian, when it comes to getting your time.”

As for his recovery from a hamstring injury, Kirk said he is feeling great and is ready to play.

“Yeah, I feel great,” Kirk said. “Obviously, the injury was unfortunate. But it’s a part of football, so it’s all about how you respond and just work your way back. I put in a lot of time to get myself ready to play. So just looking forward to getting back out there this week, getting integrated back into practice and hope to get ready for Sunday.”

Titans

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Titans have been pleased with QB Cam Ward and his connection with WR Elic Ayomanor , but the team still wants to “open things up” and generate more explosive plays.

