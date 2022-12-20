AFC Notes: Dolphins, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is unsatisfied with the team’s three-game losing streak and feels there is still enough time to bounce back despite the difficult games ahead.

“We know exactly what we ended up doing in those three games. That definitely wasn’t the desired outcome,” McDaniel said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We knew exactly what the trip was going to be like. We knew what those three games against good opponents — we knew it was a challenge, and we were kind of excited for that challenge.”

“We love our home venue, but it’s not exactly like, ‘Oh, finally. We’re home,'” McDaniel added. “It’s more that we needed another opportunity to play football. It’s a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of. We allowed ourselves to utilize every experience because of our intent and our commitment moving forward. If we choose to do it and if we execute everything that we haven’t and utilize those experiences, we’ll look back and say those were very beneficial.”

McDaniel said there still isn’t any update on CB Byron Jones. He added LB Jerome Baker “seemed pretty solid” today and feels comfortable about where he’s at. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh continues to defend QB Zach Wilson and is irked that fans are unwilling to be patient with the former No. 2 overall pick.

“The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we’re in just doesn’t want to give people time,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “So, we look at him and he’s just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb.”

“I’m really pumped for him because, in his past, when he hit a speed bump in a game, he kind of derails,” Saleh added. “But I thought he did a really good job of getting back on the rails and swinging back up in the fourth quarter to lead a touchdown drive.”

Saleh also gave an update on injured QB Mike White and if he would be available to start once again this season.

“There are more scans to see how much he’s healed,” Saleh said. “There was talk that they felt like a week would show more healing, some callous, if you will, to get on the field. That’s something he would have to get from another doctor and still be able to talk to our doctors about it, too. So there are a lot of hurdles he would have to go through [to start].”

Saleh said White will be evaluated each week and that his injury is not considered to be season-ending. (Brian Costello)

White is continuing to seek other opinions on his fractured ribs with the hopes of getting clearance. ( Jeremy Fowler)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick thinks QB Mac Jones has to do a better job with the ball in the coming weeks. Jones had one of his worst games as a pro against what was supposed to be a beatable defense, completing just 13 of 31 pass attempts.

“We have to do a better job throwing the ball well. In other games, our completion percentage has been better than that. That’s not the standard. Just in general, we have to do a better job,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk.