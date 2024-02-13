AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, Jeffery Simmons, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars owner and Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan was asked about HC Doug Pederson during an appearance on QB Cam Newton‘s podcast.

“I really believe in Doug Pederson. I think he’s a great guy and a great coach and people want to play for Doug. I mean, you played for a lot of coaches, and I’ve been in the league. This is my 13th season. And for me, Doug is the standard that I’ve been around,” Khan told John Shipley of SI.com.

“Players want to play for Doug and then when the chips are down, and Doug will gamble, you know, and for Trevor, I think, Doug is a great mentor. Doug’s played in the NFL, he’s coached,” Khan added. “And you know, he was, you know, he was Brett Favre‘s backup quarterback in the Super Bowl and so he saw the preparation and saw it firsthand, and he also played in the league and also coached at the highest level and he’s won the Super Bowl as a coach. Everybody respects him, but he’s also a great guy.”

Texans

Per Aaron Wilson, Assistant OL coach Cole Popovich will stay with the Texans under a new contract after interviewing in person with new Commanders HC Dan Quinn.

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons is ready to lead the team through a major coaching overhaul. The veteran lineman will be entering his sixth season with the team, and he is excited about the opportunity the change from former HC Mike Vrabel to new HC Brian Callahan.

“You know I am always that guy,” Simmons said, via team writer Jim Wyatt. “I am going to make sure I can keep the locker room tight, and make sure no matter what it might be, no matter the situation, of course we just got a new head coach, I think it’s going to be simple: Buy in or you just have to get left behind.”

Simmons said he’s had the chance to speak with Callahan and is excited about the first-year coach.

“Having a chance to meet Coach Callahan in person, when I was in the building, I could tell that he is ready, he wants to win,” Simmons added. “And I am excited for the staff he is bringing in, especially with DC (Dennard Wilson) from Baltimore. I am excited, man. I think it is going to be good for us as an organization.”