AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Christian Gonzalez, Brandin Cooks, Bills, Jets, Patriots

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bills

  • Bills GM Brandon Beane said they are “definitely still open” to drafting a receiver in round one despite trading for D.J. Moore. (Sal Capaccio)
  • Beane revealed they have had conversations with free agent WR Brandin Cooks and his agent. (Capaccio)
  • Regarding CB Dorian Strong, Beane said he’s in the healing phase right now but it’s still an unknown. (Capaccio)
  • Arkansas CB Julian Neal visited the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
  • Navy DT Landon Robinson had a private workout with the Bills. (Arye Pulli)

Jets

  • Iowa K Drew Stevens had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
  • Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim met with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Patriots

  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like to get QB Drake Maye and CB Christian Gonzalez signed to extensions: “We’re lucky to have those two players and I hope and believe they’ll be with us for the long term.” (Mark Daniels)
  • Kraft said the goal is to make the playoffs in 2026 with a tough schedule. He admitted the team probably overachieved in 2025. (Daniels)

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