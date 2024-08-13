AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s far from determining who will come out on top in the backup quarterback battle between Mike White and Skylar Thompson.

“I see that as it’s neck and neck, and far from me even thinking about who’s going to win that job, and I think that’s a compliment just because they’re both developing very well,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire.

McDaniel doesn’t believe WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be back this week but labeled him week-to-week going forward. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned UDFA LB Jimmy Ciralo tore his ACL in their preseason game Saturday. (Zack Rosenblatt)

mentioned UDFA LB tore his ACL in their preseason game Saturday. (Zack Rosenblatt) Per Howard Balzer, New York worked out the following players: TE Devin Asiasi , TE Neal Johnson , WR Kemari Everett , DB Nico Bolden , LB Frank Ginda , LB Anthony Hines , LB Byron Vaughns , and DT Jalen Tywman . Johnson and Hines were signed.

, TE , WR , DB , LB , LB , LB , and DT . Johnson and Hines were signed. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Jets were informed before the trade of DE Haason Reddick that they needed to work on his contract contract and Reddick turned down the offer they made before the trade.

that they needed to work on his contract contract and Reddick turned down the offer they made before the trade. Schultz adds no official offer has been made since he joined the team in late March.

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye only saw six snaps in his NFL preseason debut before quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and sixth-rounder Joe Milton took over. New England HC Jerod Mayo expects to give Maye a larger workload of reps in the following preseason games.

“I mean, those things are always under consideration,” Mayo said, via the team’s YouTube. “I would also say during practice, he gets a lot of reps, and then going into the Eagles week, this honestly is a huge week for everyone to practice against the Eagles. And then really, we’ll see how the reps kind of break down in the game. But I expect Drake to get more reps than he did in the first game against the Eagles.”