AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Jabrill Peppers, Haason Reddick, Jets, Patriots

Jets

During a conference call with reports following the dismissal of HC Robert Saleh, Jets owner Woody Johnson said he’s implored Haason Reddick to end his holdout.

“I don’t think any of us have seen anything like this, so I think you have to be part psychologist and some other [thing] to try to figure out what is actually going on,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “But he’s got to get here first. So, Haason, get in your car, drive down I-95 and come to the New York Jets. We can meet you and give you an escort right in the building and you will fit right in and you’re going to love it here, and you’re going to feel welcome and you’re going to accomplish great things with us.”

Jets QB coach Todd Downing on QB Aaron Rodgers‘ issues lately: “In a two-decade career he has very few blips on the radar. Aaron has said himself the last couple weeks are not up to his standard, but that doesn’t sound an alarm.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on The Breakfast Club and addressed the situation involving S Jabrill Peppers being placed on the commissioner-exempt list.

“When you read the [police report] initially, it turns your stomach,” Kraft said. “Once he goes on the commissioner exempt list, they do their independent checking. We’re doing ours. If what was reported is true, he’s gone. There have been some suggestions that this was a set-up and a lot of what was reported isn’t accurate … We want to get the facts.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said the team is ready to turn the keys over to rookie QB Drake Maye and he will be under center moving forward.

“Drake gives us the best chance to win, now and going forward,” Mayo said, via ESPN. “He’s been getting better every single week, and as I said before, at the end of training camp he was trending at a very high rate. That has continued through the early part of the season.”

Maye admitted that he expects to experience nerves prior to kickoff in anticipation of his first NFL start.

“You don’t want to make the spotlight too big,” Maye said Wednesday. “I think it’s a great opportunity, something you dream of — getting your first start in the NFL. I’m excited to get out with their guys, take advantage of having the full week to get prepared, and put my best foot forward and help the team win.”

Maye said that QB Jacoby Brissett is a great teammate and he has a ton of respect for him throughout this process.

“He’s the ideal teammate,” Maye said of Brissett. “I think the biggest thing is you hate it for him. Jacoby fought his butt off, got up every time he was hit. Not only that, he kept that mindset of ‘next play.’ You see him on the sideline and the positive vibes he brought to this team and will still bring to this team. He’s a great mentor and great friend.”

Mayo mentioned RB Rhamondre Stevenson ‘s injury isn’t long-term. He was officially ruled out from Week 6 by the team. (Doug Kyed)

‘s injury isn’t long-term. He was officially ruled out from Week 6 by the team. (Doug Kyed) Mayo on DT Christian Barmore‘s recovery, noting he could still return this season: “He’s progressing. He still has some checkpoints or hurdles to get over.” (Mark Daniels)