AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Jermaine Johnson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver has some feedback for whoever the next general manager in Miami is, assuming he and the rest of the coaching staff are brought back in 2026. Former Dolphins GM Chris Grier was doing a lot more than tinkering with the depth chart in the late spring and summer, trading CB Jalen Ramsey in a deal that included S Minkah Fitzpatrick coming back and adding starting CBs Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones in late August and late July, respectively.

“Whatever we assemble as a group, we need the opportunity to be brought together earlier than we were,” Weaver said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Whoever is going to be a part of this, we need him here. We can’t be piecemealing this in August.”

“…We had to go through growing pains early. That’s why we had bumps and bruises we had early. No excuse for a week ago [allowing 45 points against the Bengals]. Our execution was poor. I blame myself. Our process needs to be better.”

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was fined $8,238 for a violent gesture, RB Jaylen Wright was fined $6,388 for a violent gesture, S Ashtyn Davis was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player, and LB Jordyn Brooks was fined $11,593 for a facemask and taunting.

Jets

Rich Cimini referred to Jets DE Jermaine Johnson as “Mystery Man,” given that he has zero sacks and one quarterback hit in his last five games. Cimini notes that the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.4 million in 2026.

as “Mystery Man,” given that he has zero sacks and one quarterback hit in his last five games. Cimini notes that the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.4 million in 2026. Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that Johnson’s limited sack total of three could be a result of his Achilles surgery 15 months ago, yet Cimini points out that next-gen stats show he has nearly the same reaction time as last season.

said that Johnson’s limited sack total of three could be a result of his Achilles surgery 15 months ago, yet Cimini points out that next-gen stats show he has nearly the same reaction time as last season. Given that he could be looking for an extension, Cimini says he feels the chances of it happening are now slim.

Glenn on the team’s final home game, in which they were blown out by the Patriots: “We know it’s our last home game. We look forward to it. We know it’s a really, really good opponent, so there’s nothing better than us going out there and probably spoiling what they’re trying to accomplish as a team, just making sure our last game is a game that our fans can remember.”

Per Connor Hughes, RB Breece Hall and G John Simpson were both diagnosed with knee injuries after the loss to the Patriots. Hall believed that he was fine and would not need any testing on his injury.

Patriots

The Patriots close the season with back-to-back games against the Jets and Dolphins, the bottom-feeders in the AFC East. Still, with a shot at stealing the No. 1 seed and a playoff bye, QB Drake Maye says New England is focusing on not letting there be any letdown.

“Coach McDaniels has talked to me about improving and getting better in practice as you reach the end of the season and reach the playoff time,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That translates to the game. So it’s really big on continuing a little winning streak these last couple games, heading into the playoffs feeling good about ourselves, and feeling like we’ve still got some work to do.”

Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins was fined $9,944 for a hit on a defenseless player, and TE Austin Hooper was fined $11,593 for a facemask.