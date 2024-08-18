AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Matt Judon, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Last season, the Dolphins saw ultra-productive seasons from RBs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. With the emergence of fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright and other notable veterans on the roster like RB Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami HC Mike McDaniel understands the value of having ample depth in that position.

“I mean, who says we have to stop at two [starters]?” McDaniel said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Maybe we can just have four. I think you have to let the players determine who gets the ball and how frequently and how much during the game, and that’s very important. I think the cool thing when you have a position group that on the front end you know by NFL standards is very, very talented — one of the most, if not the most talented that you can remember or you’ve been on teams with — you don’t worry about how that is going to unfold. You let it unfold and it’s always very obvious.”

Jets

The Jets added OT Tyron Smith this offseason after a tremendous 13-year career in Dallas. New York C Joe Tippmann and G Alijah Vera-Tucker outlined how critical Smith’s veteran experience has been for the whole team at camp.

“Having him in the huddle you can always feel his presence,” Tippmann said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “Not only is he a great player, but he’s a great dude … He’s kind of that older voice in the O-Line that can make recommendations.”

“When he gives advice we all listen because he’s been here for a long time and has done it at a high level,” Vera-Tucker added. “(During walkthroughs) he’s working his technique, working the snap count, working everything. And then he takes that to the practice field.”

Tippmann believes he has resolved his snapping issues after going through some growing pains during camp, which he attributed to taking on a larger workload this offseason. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft vouched for first-round QB Drake Maye as he battles QB Jacoby Brissett for the starting job.

“He seems to be very sound, good values. He comes in early, works hard,” Kraft said, via Zolak & Bertrand. “All the fundamentals are there, and I think he has a good foundation, and I think working to build something very special.”

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo believes Maye “definitely took a step forward” in the team’s preseason loss Thursday.

Phil A. Perry of NBC Sports Boston said the executives he talked to were “shocked” by the third-round pick compensation in the trade of OLB Matt Judon to Atlanta, as most expected it would be a late-rounder.

to Atlanta, as most expected it would be a late-rounder. Perry thinks even the Patriots were taken aback by how much of a market Judon had: “I think even the Patriots, if you gave them some truth serum, were surprised that they ended up getting a third-round pick for Matthew Judon.”