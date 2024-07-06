AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

When appearing on former C Eric Wood’s podcast, Centered on Buffalo, Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’s confident veteran OLB Von Miller still has a left in the tank and is going into 2024 with a lot to prove.

“First year off an ACL is an uphill climb,” McDermott said. “Now we’re into the second year off the injury, excited to see what he can do, how he’s moving and how he’s gonna impact our team. You never count a player or a person like Von Miller out. I know some people would say age and the injury, and that’s real, but you’re talking about a guy also, and this is where the hope comes from, a guy that’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, he’s got an incredible mindset, and he, I think, has something to prove, and I think he would say that. We’re excited about seeing how that all fleshes out over the course of the next couple months.”

New Eagles OL Mekhi Becton attempted to be diplomatic when discussing the first four years of his career with the Jets. A promising rookie year was marred by injuries and butting heads with the coaching staff.

“My Jets years, they were OK,” he said via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “They are the reason I am in the NFL so I can’t do anything but thank them for that. We had little ups and downs with relationships and stuff like that, but it is what it is.”

Becton was asked what he took away from his experience in New York, and responded that it wasn’t a whole lot.

“Just have fun, just try to find some fun in it, find some light in it. I’m already having fun since I’ve been here for a month or two. There ain’t really nothing for me to bring from over there.”

Patriots Through the early phases of his time with the Patriots, first-round QB Drake Maye has impressed OC Alex Van Pelt. After having plays signaled in from the sideline during college, Van Pelt ensured to get Maye experience calling plays from the huddle. “He’s been impressive,” Van Pelt said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’s come out, he’s taken everything from the classroom, everything from our individual periods, and he’s applied them to the team drills. He’s been impressive so far.” “The biggest things we’re working on with him right now, obviously, calling plays from the huddle — which is new to a lot of these college guys. And then just playing in rhythm and in time with your feet. [Those are] the biggest strides, I’d say, he’s made in the last few weeks.” According to Tom E. Curran of the Patriots Insider, the “most likely” outcome of Maye’s rookie season will see Maye making his first start in Week 13 after New England’s playoff hopes are thwarted.