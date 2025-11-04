AFC Notes: Dre’Mont Jones, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor was upset that the team was just one play away from beating the Bears, adding that he is unsure if the team’s defense can make changes and things around before it’s too late.

“I just can’t believe it. Can’t believe it. The game was right there, and we just don’t find a way to get it done,” Taylor said after the game, via SI.com. “The game was right there, and all we have to do is make one play. Just one play. We’re going to do everything we can to find a way. I think it’s impossible for me to say ‘yes or no.’ We’ve been trying everything we can so we’ll just keep working at it.”

Taylor said WR Tee Higgins cleared concussion protocol, RB Samaje Perine is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and rookie DE Shemar Stewart has a knee injury. Perine and Stewart are both considered week-to-week. (Ben Baby)

cleared concussion protocol, RB is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and rookie DE has a knee injury. Perine and Stewart are both considered week-to-week. (Ben Baby) Taylor was asked if the team would consider any coaching changes: “These are good football coaches. I’m confident we’ll make the changes and find solutions. We’re all sick how these games have gone, (Al Golden) probably more so than anyone on the planet.” (Jay Morrison)

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson on his expectations ahead of the deadline: “I think this offseason I had a million different scenarios that could happen. The only one that happens is the one they approve. It’s kind of out of my hands and I just trust in the Lord through this process. Whatever he has in store it will be done.” (Paul Dehner)

Browns

The Browns’ Damontae Kazee was an agreement between the player and team, with Kazee forfeiting over $200,000 in guarantees for the chance to find playing time elsewhere. ( release of Swas an agreement between the player and team, with Kazee forfeiting over $200,000 in guarantees for the chance to find playing time elsewhere. ( Mike Garafolo

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns could open QB Deshaun Watson‘s practice window soon, but will not do so in Week 10.

Ravens

Albert Breer reports that if DE Dre’Mont Jones has at least two sacks over the rest of the regular season, and Baltimore makes the playoffs, the Titans will receive a fourth-round pick, instead of a fifth-round pick, from the Ravens.

has at least two sacks over the rest of the regular season, and Baltimore makes the playoffs, the Titans will receive a fourth-round pick, instead of a fifth-round pick, from the Ravens. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was fined $46,371 for the use of the helmet.