AFC Notes: Drew Lock, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton told reporters on Thursday that while he “likes the track” QB Drew Lock is on, they still plan to have competition at all positions.

“Very talented, was inconsistent at times, has a lot to work on,” Paton said during a Thursday press conference. “But I’ve spoken with Drew, I see him every day. He’s here early. He’s working. He really wants to be great. And we’re always going to try to bring in competition at every position, and quarterback as well. But I like the track that Drew’s on.”

Paton also added that there is still more to evaluate, as he is yet to see Lock play in a live NFL game.

“You like to see them in critical situations. You like to see the accuracy. How is he with his teammates? What’s the leadership like?” Paton said. “There’s so much involved when evaluating the quarterback. So I look forward to evaluating Drew further in person. But he does have all the traits you look for in a quarterback.”

While Paton thinks that Lock has to be more consistent as Denver’s possible franchise quarterback, Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio would not rule out the team potentially using the ninth overall draft pick on a quarterback.

“Obviously we’re always looking to bring in players at all positions that can raise the level of competition, and the quarterback is no different in that regard,” Fangio said, via Ben Swanson of DenverBroncos.com. “Until we get or until Drew proves to be the next great quarterback, like the ones that the Denver franchise has been used to in years past or certain teams around the league . . . are used to. We’re going to always try and bring in competition. But I have confidence that Drew can continue to improve. I’m confident that Drew’s going to continue to improve. Drew’s had a great offseason up to this point. There’s not a lot you can do, but he’s working hard on his own, coming over here and getting workouts, and I know he’s doing a lot at home by himself, watching video by himself. He’s got a good setup over there. And he’s doing anything and everything he can to improve, even in February and now in March.”

Tony Kovaleski or Denver7 reports that Broncos’ LB Von Miller has lost endorsement deals over details related to an unknown investigation involving him. Miller could still be also investigated by the NFL. (Troy Renck)

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)

is scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo) Kansas RB Pooka Williams said he had some discussions with the Chiefs but mentioned that it wasn’t a long conversation: “[The Chiefs] didn’t really talk too long.” (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

In his recent press conference, Raiders GM Mike Mayock explained that they have invested several high picks on defensive backs in the past two years and expectation now is that players like Johnathan Abram, Trayvon Mullen, Amik Robertson, and Damon Arnette step up.

“We’ve expanded some resources in our secondary,” Mayock said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’ve got a first-round safety in John Abram; we got a second-round corner [Trayvon Mullen] who we think is going to be a very good football player. We’ve got a fourth-round corner in Amik Robertson, another first-round corner in Damon Arnette. . . . So, really, what we need more than anything is for all those players to take it up a notch or two. I’m talking about commitment to the game, work ethic, perseverance, being in the locker room working with your brothers.”