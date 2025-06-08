AFC Notes: Dyami Brown, Travis Etienne, Jaguars, Texans OL Competition, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars WR Dyami Brown has already caught the attention of HC Liam Coen during practices.

“He’s been great, man,” Coen said of Brown. “He’s made a lot of plays. He’s been really productive throughout this whole camp so far. Showing versatility to maybe do some things that he hadn’t put on tape in the past or wasn’t asked to do from his skill set standpoint. I thought obviously very productive towards the halfway point of last year, into the playoffs, and then you see that confidence continuing to grow throughout this camp and this offseason.”

“He’s been doing a nice job of being able to run vertically but also being the nuanced route runner with some of the daggers and in-cuts and things like that,” Coen added. “He’s been very locked in this entire time. I’ve been very impressed with the pro that he is.”

Coen was asked about the absence of RB Travis Etienne and noted that it was due to a flight issue.

“He just had a flight situation,” Coen said. “So no issues. I think all together, that room, that running back room, has done a nice job in terms of the competition, the acceleration, and the teaching for some of those young guys, and also the veterans doing a nice job of trying to help those guys out as well.

Texans

The Texans made big adjustments to their offensive line this offseason, including free agent additions like Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, Trent Brown and second-round pick Aireontae Ersery. When speaking to reporters, HC DeMeco Ryans said they plan on “mixing and matching” to discover their best five linemen.

“When it comes to finding our best group it will be a lot of mixing and matching guys,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Putting guys in different spots and seeing which five guys work well together. One thing about the line is that there is a lot of smart guys in that room and they can move around and play multiple spots, so that helps them. It’s just a matter of finding that five once we get to training camp and put pads on. Nobody is making the team right now in shorts and helmets.”

Ryans wants to see his offensive line work on several fundamentals, like keeping great pad level, hand placement, and footwork.

“One thing our line can benefit and they’re just working on really good low pads like working great pad level, hand placement, footwork,” Ryans said. “Those fundamental small details that allow you to be great as an offensive line, that’s what you can work here.”

Ryans expressed confidence in new OL coach Cole Popovich.

“Cole as our offensive line coach to lead that room, just having one voice to lead it, I feel really strong about that,” Ryans said. “Cole helped a lot of our young players when it came to developing. He had a really great relationship with a lot of guys, and I think very highly of Cole and what he’s able to do. I think him having a prior relationship with Nick as well, and them being able to work together and them to hit the ground running instantly, I think that also lead to my decision, and I know we’ll be better for it.”

Titans

Tennessee hired ST coordinator John Fassel, who has been a ST coordinator in the NFL since 2008 and was with the Cowboys since 2020. Fassel outlined the “wild man” characteristics he wants in guys who are contributing on special teams.

“Relentless, with a little wild man in it,” Fassel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Because I think on special teams there’s some of that, where if you try to be real conservative, or real perfect or real scripted or real schemed, I think that prohibits a little bit of the flair that comes with special teams, which is running and hitting and chasing and finishing. So that’s what I would love for us to be known for, not the schematics, not even all the big-play highlights. Just the consistent motor and relentlessness, and a little bit of wild man.

“If I’d (want to) be known for something, it would be a really solid and sound special teams unit that goes nuts out there.”