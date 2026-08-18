AFC Notes: Elic Ayomanor, Wyatt Teller, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Parker Washington is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return next week, per Michael DiRocco.

is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return next week, per Michael DiRocco. DiRocco adds RB LeQuint Allen suffered a soft tissue injury on Monday and will not return during camp.

Texans

Texans G Wyatt Teller said that he’s not only focused on being an upgrade to the offensive line but also helping the younger players progress.

“Being the best player I can be, bringing the guys along,” Teller said, via Sports Talk 790. “I played a long time in this league, so however I can help the young guys playing, but also learning my technique and fundamentals, kind of trying to stay young. I know the old saying, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Kind of changing my position, moving all around, it’s been kind of nice to kind of start afresh and start anew and kind of make a new name for myself.”

Teller didn’t downplay the transition from the right to the left side of the line but said that he’s taken the adjustment in stride.

“The plays are similar, obviously different verbiage and jargon, but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to learn it every year,” Teller said. “The technique’s a little different, but again, you’ve got to take it in stride. There’s a lot of change, but it’s all been good. It’s funny. Everything on my left side from your catch hand now hurts, and now I can kind of even it out and get everything hurt on my right side. No, all jokes aside, it’s been good. If you’re going to change technique, I mean complete opposite technique than what we’re used to or what I was used to for so long, being able to kind of like start it fresh from a new position has been nice.”

Teller added that he doesn’t believe the offensive line is bad and said the collapse in the playoffs was blamed on them.

“I feel like it’s an easy scapegoat to just blame the past offensive lines here, it’s been a really talented offensive line for a long time,” Teller said. “Just putting it all together and, basically, the mentality, it’s not like they didn’t have good players, but just trying to change that mentality of run- first and make plays look the same. If we need to get a pass, we have unbelievable receivers, great quarterbacks, great running backs, unbelievable tight ends. If we can put it all together, it just shows you how potent this offense can be. I think it’s kind of a scapegoat to just blame the offensive line. I think that they were very talented the last couple of years. But being able to kind of take another step forward with this group, it’s just going to show, how special this team can be.It might have been a bad game in the playoffs, but what are we talking about? W’ere talking about second round of the playoffs. You don’t get there with a bad offensive line.”

Teller was recruited to Houston with the help of QB C.J. Stroud, who he believes is one of the best in the league.

“He’s an awesome dude,” Teller said. “Truly a brother in Christ, just an unbelievable guy. I love him. Just getting to talk to him, it was like he was recruiting me and recruiting my wife. Really, he was just saying wherever you go I know you are going to have success and everything like that but I would love for you to block for me. Just being an enforcer and protecter of him.”

Teller believes that he still has elite play ahead of him.

“However I can help coming and playing at the best I can be,” Teller said. “Getting back to what I am good at, being that nasty, gritty player. There was a couple plays in this past year, where there are glimpses of it, but being that consistent player again. All-Pro, Pro Bowl player that can help the Texans win. I feel like the last two years in Cleveland have been tough. sonally, I think there was some good ball out there, but there was also some stuff that I could have gotten better at or been better at. Getting away from that run game hurt my heart as an offensive lineman. Passing the ball 70 percent of the time is never good for anybody. In Houston, this team is extremely talented.”

Titans

Titans WR Elic Ayomanor said that his offseason goal was to improve his body language and be more aggressive with his play style.

“Body language even subconsciously has a lot to do with how you attack each rep,” Ayomanor told ESPN. “Starting there has a huge impact on the way you attack each rep, how downhill you are, how aggressive you are in your routes, how aggressive you are in your catching. It all starts with the mindset and the body language. They have a relationship that is very tightly woven together. They’re like one and the same almost.”

“There’s really not a phase of the game where you shouldn’t be at a forward lean,” Ayomanor said during minicamp. “Maybe if you’re running like a 40-yard route or you’re down the field trying to track the ball, but it’s really about having your nose forward, your body forward, staying low in and out of routes especially.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh told reporters that Ayomanor has been working hard all offseason and is hoping to have a breakout year in 2026.

“When you prepare at his level, both mentally and physically, you feel confident and your body language is going to project that,” Saleh said. “He’s got great confidence just because he knows he’s prepared as well as he can, and he knows he’s putting himself in the best position he can be. Everyone can do it once. The great ones can do it multiple times over time.”