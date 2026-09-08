Texans Worked Out Three Including WR Tahj Washington

The Houston Texans officially tried out WR Chandler Brayboy, QB Miller Moss and WR Tahj Washington on Tuesday.

Washington, 25, was drafted by the Dolphins out of USC with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,665,396 rookie contract that included a $90,396 signing bonus.

Miami waived Washington during the preseason and he later had a short stint with the Eagles.

In 2025, Washington appeared in six games for the Dolphins and caught three passes on five targets for 37 yards and no touchdowns.