Titans LB Cedric Gray In Concussion Protocol Following UTV Accident

Per ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Titans LB Cedric Gray has been put in concussion protocol after being in a UTV accident in Tennessee over the weekend.

Davenport adds Gray was the driver of the vehicle and “sustained a concussion and minor injuries.” He also mentioned there was no alcohol or reckless driving involved.

Gray must complete a multiphase return program before being cleared, putting his Week 1 status on Sunday in question.

Gray, 23, was named second-team All-American in 2022 and was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023 at North Carolina. The Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gray is entering the third year of a four-year, $4,854,492 contract with the Titans that includes a $834,492 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,075,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Gray started 16 games for the Titans and recorded 164 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Gray as the news becomes available.