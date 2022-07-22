AFC Notes: Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah believes Miami’s defense has an opportunity to create some noise this season, citing familiarity amongst personnel and a determination to continue improving. Although there’s a new head coach in town, most of the defensive staff and personnel return intact. The team was No. 6 in scoring defense in 2020 and rebounded from a rough start to finish No. 16 in 2021.

“The defense, for sure, can be scary this year because we all know each other,” Ogbah said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “We all know what each other are capable of, our strengths and our weaknesses. We’re all going to help each other and compete with each other. It’s an exciting time for the defense. We’re excited. We’re looking good right now, but we’ve got to compete. You shouldn’t sleep, but we’re just going to do our job. You can keep sleeping on us, but we’re just going to keep handling our responsibilities.”

Ogbah expects a second-year jump from 2021 first-round DE Jaelan Phillips and has been impressed with the work he’s put in this offseason.

“Jaelan surprised me this offseason,” Ogbah said. “He has the mentality. I’m excited to see his growth this year. I’m excited to see him work, and we got Melvin (Ingram), too. I’m excited for him to be a part of the team.”

Jets

as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season. When Moore was healthy and had even semi-competent quarterback play, he looked like New York’s best receiver as a rookie in 2021. He had 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Patriots

The Patriots have begun to solidify their abstract coaching roles. Most notably, former Giants HC and Patriots assistant Joe Judge will be an offensive assistant/QB coach. Former Lions HC and Patriots assistant Matt Patricia will be a Senior Football Advisor and OL coach. It’s also worth noting that the team does not have an offensive or defensive coordinator listed. (Doug Kyed)