AFC Notes: Eric DeCosta, Jaylen Warren, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Bengals focused on fixing a struggling defense, moving on from DE Trey Hendrickson and replacing him with DE Boye Mafe , while also adding S Bryan Cook and DT Jonathan Allen .

focused on fixing a struggling defense, moving on from DE and replacing him with DE , while also adding S and DT . One executive believed the Bengals’ defensive overhaul reflects pressure on the coaching staff, saying: “They knew they had to fix some stuff on defense… It looks like they are saying, ‘You guys have one year to figure this out. Otherwise, we can get out of the coach’s contract,’” referring to Zac Taylor , who is reportedly signed through 2027.

, who is reportedly signed through 2027. Another executive was critical of Mafe compared to other edge options, saying: “Mafe is a lesser player than (Malcolm) Koonce, who the Las Vegas Raiders signed… Mafe makes me cringe because he is really a DPR (designated pass rusher) who does not play the run at all.”

signed… Mafe makes me cringe because he is really a DPR (designated pass rusher) who does not play the run at all.” A different executive offered a more optimistic view of Mafe’s fit in Cincinnati, saying: “He’s not gonna be playing with the same caliber of players… but he’s probably gonna be allowed to just rip upfield… He can win quickly… He does have to become a better finisher.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta acknowledged that there’s a dynamic in roster-building between premium and non-premium positions, but isn’t shy about taking a player higher than what most would because of the position he plays.

I don’t know. It’s hard for me to say that,” DeCosta said, via Ravens Wire. “I know we’ve been a team that has gone off-script and taken some non-traditional, non-premium positions with some success, but I also understand – and we’ve sort of seen it – it can present some problems for you, especially if the guys end up being pretty good, because then you’ve got an issue, in some ways, with the fifth-year option. We’ve seen that a couple times now with ‘P.Q’ [Patrick Queen], and we’ve seen it with Tyler [Linderbaum], both, given the nuances of the fifth-year option and how they get lumped in together and all those things. And so, that’s definitely a factor, I think, with those positions in some ways. But again, if the guy’s a great football player who can change the face of your program, you’re going to take him, right? If the guy’s special, and you think he can really impact [your team] – you go back, and you think about the Baltimore Ravens over the last 30 seasons – some of our very best players that we’ve had that are in the Hall of Fame with non-premium positions, we probably wouldn’t have won Super Bowls without those guys. And so, I think the idea is to build the best possible team and to get guys who can take over games for you in different ways. And if that guy ends up being in a non-premium position, I think you should still take him.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren reflected on former HC Mike Tomlin stepping down after playing under Tomlin for four seasons. Warren admitted he was hurt when he heard the news and never understood the criticism of his now former coach.

“Me personally, I never thought he was the problem or whatever, but it sucks,” Warren said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I was — I wouldn’t say traumatized — but it hurt, because he was the one who took me in as an undrafted [player], he gave me a shot, and that’s who I was playing under for my first four years. To hear him resign, it sucked, but he had to do what he had to do.”

Warren described his first experiences with new HC Mike McCarthy, complimenting his energy and clear direction.

“He’s been energetic. Obviously, it’s an NFL week, so he’s been doing his thing as far as preparing us for what he wants and is expecting us to expect from him. It’s been great. I just love the energy he brings, and I just love what he’s about.”