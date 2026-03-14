AFC Notes: Eric DeCosta, Orlando Brown Jr., Steelers’ Draft Visits, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DC Al Golden and DL coach Jerry Montgomery were at Clemson’s pro day. The Tigers have a few draft-eligible linemen, including DT Peter Woods , DE T.J. Parker and DT DeMonte Capehart . (Billy Marshall)

and DL coach were at Clemson’s pro day. The Tigers have a few draft-eligible linemen, including DT , DE and DT . (Billy Marshall) The Bengals aren’t in the mix for free agent OLB Arnold Ebiketie . (Kelsey Conway)

. (Kelsey Conway) Cincinnati re-signed OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a two-year, $32 million deal. Brown said Cincinnati is where he wanted to be: “There’s no other place I’d rather be.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Ravens

The Ravens lost C Tyler Linderbaum on the open market to the Raiders, which signed him to a massive three-year, $81 million contract. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta compared losing Linderbaum to getting outbid for a house when he was a scout early in his career.

“I was never going to get that house because the other people had more money to spend,” DeCosta said, via Justin Robertson of the team’s site. “That’s kind of how I felt.”

Regarding how the Maxx Crosby trade factored into negotiations with Linderbaum, DeCosta doesn’t think the trade being called off before Tuesday’s tampering period would’ve played a big role in possibly retaining him.

“I think it’s just that you spend a lot of time saying, ‘This is what this player is. This is who he is. This is how he plays. This is what he’s worth.’ And we try not to deviate from that,” DeCosta said. “Would it have allowed us to spend more money on players? Maybe, but would we have done it? Probably not.”

DeCosta expressed faith in OL coach Dwayne Ledford‘s ability to develop players.

“I have a lot of confidence in Coach Ledford and our offensive staff to develop guys,” DeCosta said. “We’ve done it before. We have a pretty good history of drafting centers.”

Steelers

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe)

and Texas A&M G had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Brendan Howe) Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Steelers. (Ryan Fowler) Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)

had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Steelers. (Tom Downey) Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Steelers. (Tom Downey) LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier said he had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Jack Sperry)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Jack Sperry) USC WR Makai Lemon , Ohio State WR Carnell Tate , Georgia State WR Ted Hurst and Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)

, Ohio State WR , Georgia State WR and Indiana WR had formal Combine interviews with the Steelers. (Christopher Carter) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr., Alabama WR Germie Bernard, Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields, Georgia WR Zachariah Branch, and Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen also had formal interviews. (Nick Farabaugh)