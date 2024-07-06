AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Jelani Woods, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Jelani Woods said he’s feeling better and is excited to get back on the field.

“Actually, to be honest, I feel better, really,” Woods said, via Colts Wire. “Because I’m pretty much starting to know my body well and creating a routine daily to just keep building myself, and I feel like I’m in a good start right now, so I’m just trying to keep it going. Take it a day at a time really, for the most part.”

Woods added that the time he missed allowed him to focus more on developing his body.

“Really, for me, it was more of doing a lot of iso work,” Woods explained. “So everything I did was iso, so quads, hamstrings. Everything I did was more just targeting one specific area and then as I got each area stronger, then I just put it all together, and that’s pretty much how I am still doing it now. Like I said, creating the right routine and then also treatment, finding the right people, having the right resources around me, and just staying on top of that daily, and then just going about it like that, for the most part.”

Woods is on a mission to prove that he can be the top option at tight end for the team this year.

“I know what I can do,” Woods said. “I know how well I can help the offense. I know I can be a pivotal point in the offense, and I’m just trying to show that and earn the respect back, earn my spot back. And so, pretty much do whatever I can to show them Jelani’s here.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said TE Evan Engram‘s value comes from his versatility and his ability to attack any part of the field.

“He’ll do anything we ask. As we go and look at our offense, attacking all parts of the field, whether it be vertically or horizontally, he’s certainly the guy that can give us that,” Taylor said, via SI.

Engram is also a willing blocker, which allows the team to keep him on the field for every down.

“He’s done a good job particularly when he’s in the core blocking the second level. When we have a couple schemes where he gets on the second level quickly he does a pretty good job on that stuff,” Taylor added.

Titans

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson outlined their defensive philosophies and emphasized their desire to allow zero separation downfield.

“From day one, we press everything,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “If you get free access, it’s easy for the quarterbacks to complete balls,” Wilson said. “So, what I do is I want to create hesitation at the line of scrimmage and make ’em earn it the hard way, make ’em earn it, throw the 50-50 ball, but everything else we’re going to challenge.”

Titans S Amani Hooker noted the differences with the defense under Wilson: “I’ll just say it’s a lot more aggressive. It has been aggressive there’s times when it can be aggressive and there’s times when not to, so our coaches are doing a good job teaching that.” (Jim Wyatt)