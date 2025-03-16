AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Mike Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Evan Engram signed a two-year, $23 million deal that includes an $8 million signing bonus, salaries of $2.99 million and $10.99 million, up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, and annual incentives of up to $1.5 million for catches, yards and making the postseason. Engram’s 2025 base and $5 million of his 2026 base are guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Wisconsin WR Bryson Green had an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Easton Butler)

had an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Easton Butler) Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma, a Canadian prospect who received an invite to the Senior Bowl, met extensively with the Broncos at Buffalo’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Chargers

After a year in the wilderness, veteran WR Mike Williams is back with the Chargers this offseason, signing to a one-year deal to return to Los Angeles after a turbulent 2024 that saw him have stints with multiple teams.

“Never wanted to leave on my side, but it’s the business part of football and things happen,” Williams said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “Now I’m back and happy to be back.”

The Chargers cut Williams in a salary-saving move, and he signed on with the Jets. But he never built chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers since his rehab from a torn ACL in 2023 put him behind, and the Jets ultimately traded him to the Steelers midseason. Behind again, he never settled into a consistent role.

“Last year was terrible for me,” he said. “I’m just being honest. It was terrible. Probably the worst year I had in the league by far. So, yeah, I’m just putting it in the past. That was the past. Trying to make it feel like it didn’t happen for me. But, yeah, just getting back to what I’m used to doing and having fun. That’s my main thing. This is where it all started, and I’m excited to be back.” Williams admitted that being back with a quarterback he has an established relationship with, like Justin Herbert, is huge, and he’s hoping it leads to more success. “Obviously, we’ve played a lot of football together, so I feel like he trusts me,” Williams said. “He puts the ball wherever I need it. He just put the ball up, and I got it. We’ve gained a lot of trust in each other over the years. I’m excited just to get back with him, get on the field, gain that connection back, and make plays again.” Williams said he still hangs out frequently with former Chargers and Bears WR Keenan Allen and wouldn’t rule out Allen re-signing in Los Angeles: “I would love that. Why not?” (Kris Rhim)

Williams was asked about mentoring WR Ladd McConkey: "Just being that guy that Keenan was to me … I'm going to take some things from him. I mean, he had an awesome season. I had a terrible season, so maybe I need to learn something from him." (Rhim)

Raiders

Georgia S Malaki Starks and South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori will take official 30 visits with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

and South Carolina S will take official 30 visits with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn) Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Raiders at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)