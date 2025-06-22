AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Najee Harris, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Evan Engram was asked by reporters what his reason was for choosing to sign with Denver over other teams like the Chargers.

“Everything about it,” Engram said, via BroncosWire.com. “With that question, I could be here for days. Denver was the first team to call when I got cut. Just talking with them and getting to know them, then getting here, getting into the building and feeling the energy here. Meeting some of the guys, hanging out with the coaches and hanging out with the front office. Just the expectations that are here, the team that is here, the quarterback that is here and the coach that is here. I could go on for days. I’m blessed to be here. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m really glad to be in Denver.”

“Free agency is a crazy rollercoaster,” Engram added. “I took a visit to [Los Angeles]. It’s a great organization there, as well. I had a great visit with them, but the best place for me and my family was here in Denver. Just with the offense, the history here, the way the organization takes care of its players. Like I said, I could go on all day. I’m really blessed to be here. It was a crazy process, and I just credit God for putting me in the place that he sees fit.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said he’s been “blown away” by Najee Harris, a veteran acquired this offseason. He also praised the rest of the backfield, including first-round RB Omarion Hampton and 2024 sixth-round RB Kimani Vidal.

“Najee, watching him out here right now, I am blown away. His knowledge of the game, his ability, his movement skills … it’s exciting,” Roman said via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “And then Omarion, jeez. And Kimani is looking really good. He’s really taken a step and has an extra gear this year and is really asserting himself out there. We’ve got a heck of a crew there.”

Raiders

Raiders DT Adam Butler has been in awe of new teammate QB Geno Smith and couldn’t hide his excitement to be together for the 2025 season.

“The guy really is about his craft,” Butler said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s website. “I mean, every day he’s got some amazing pass where I’m like, ‘S**t!’ It’s crazy. I’m just excited to see him do it in the game.”