AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Quentin Johnston, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos made headlines on the free-agent market by signing S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, and TE Evan Engram. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks HC Sean Payton is building a similar roster to what he had in previous years with the Saints and questions if they target a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Sean is getting some of the guys that fit what he has had in the past,” the executive said. “Does he go with a running back in the draft?”

Another executive could see Engram achieving 75 receptions and being a “focal point” of Denver’s offense.

“They are really good players when healthy,” the executive said. “I’ll bet you Evan Engram catches at least 75 balls next year. He will have a big year because he can run and catch. Sean will make him the focal point of their offense on third downs.”

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic took a look at every position on the Chargers’ depth chart following the draft to see where the class fits in.

Popper listed first-round RB Omarion Hampton as the co-starter with RB Najee Harris , and thinks Hassan Haskins is the leader to get the third spot over Kimani Vidal because of his special-teams’ versatility.

as the co-starter with RB , and thinks is the leader to get the third spot over because of his special-teams’ versatility. Moving to receiver, Popper thinks second-rounder Tre Harris will primarily play the “Z” position with some snaps at the “X”, and said WR Quentin Johnston will have to prove himself to earn a roster spot.

will primarily play the “Z” position with some snaps at the “X”, and said WR will have to prove himself to earn a roster spot. Popper named Derwin James, Alohi Gilman and Elijah Molden all as starters at safety because of James’ usage in the slot. He believes sixth-rounder R.J. Mickens will compete with Tony Jefferson for the fourth spot in the safety room.

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek said WR Dont’e Thornton is a physical specimen that should outperform his draft slot.

“Born to be a Raider,” Spytek said of Thornton, via PFT. “Only Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf shared similar height, weight, speed, measurables as him. But maybe the under-appreciated thing about him is his competitiveness and his spirit in the run game as a blocker, guy that will strain to open up holes and compete to give running backs lanes to run in. You don’t always get that with big speed guys. A lot of times those guys just want to run deep and catch the ball. But that wasn’t what we saw on tape. We saw a guy who wanted to be a good teammate and do whatever he was asked to do.”