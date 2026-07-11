AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Jaylon Moore, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Davis Webb said that he’s still running HC Sean Payton‘s offense, but will add a few wrinkles into the system.

“I know how [Payton] wants the game to be played, [and] it’s the same offense for the most part, just little tweaks here and there, but this is a Sean Payton-coached football team, a Sean Payton offensive philosophy,” Webb said, via ESPN. “And we’re just going to grow with our QB and our skill players and our offensive line.”

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said the team has a great skill-position group and that the tight end room pulls its weight as well.

“We have the weapons in our room,” Sutton said. “I don’t like the bashing of our tight end room, I’m going to say that publicly. I think they do their job really well, they do what’s asked of them to a high level. Getting those guys going is really big. When every piece of our offense is able to contribute to the game, that’s where our offense is able to grow.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OT Jaylon Moore is entering the final year of his contract. Nate Taylor of ESPN writes that “odds are low” that Moore will get an extension before the start of the season.

is entering the final year of his contract. Nate Taylor of ESPN writes that “odds are low” that Moore will get an extension before the start of the season. For Moore to get a deal, Taylor thinks he must beat Kahlil Benson for the starting right tackle job and have a strong preseason.

Raiders

Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza said the biggest thing he learned from QB Kirk Cousins thus far in his early career is to remain genuine with his teammates.

“If you’re not genuine, guys pick up on that real quick,” Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said, via PFT. “College is different. You’re growing as a man, you’re trying to figure out who you are and evolve as a leader, and you’re still going to school. You’re just trying to figure out life and how to operate. But once you get to the league, everyone’s grown men. Dudes have full families. They have different types of motivations, and everyone’s coming from a different walk of life. So being genuine, you’ll never go wrong. And trust me, I’m a little weird too. I do a lot of s—t. I’m not saying you’re weird, but I’m off the wall sometimes, and I’ll say some s—t.”