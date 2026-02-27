AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, John Spytek, Chargers’ OL, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers C Bradley Bozeman recently elected to retire from the NFL. When asked about the center position, GM Joe Hortiz said they’ve been discussing their options and “scheme changes” they’re considering.

“We’ve been discussing that and got a new offensive staff, which leads to some scheme changes,” Hortiz said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “So, we’ve been meeting. We’ll get together again after the combine, and we’ll have a plan to attack once the open season opens.”

Chargers RG Mekhi Becton enters the offseason as a potential cap casualty, which would save Los Angeles nearly $10 million if released. Hortiz said Becton’s status is something they are looking into.

“Those are things that we’ll discuss. We get back Sunday. All the coaches and staff, we’ll meet Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and we’ll finalize all those plans then.”

As for impending free agent LG Zion Johnson, Hortiz said they aren’t putting a “hard ceiling” on how much they are willing to pay him and would stay engaged with him if the lineman reaches the open market.

“Is it a hard ceiling?” Hortiz said. “No, I don’t think you ever place a hard ceiling on any player, but you have to pay what you think a player is worth or somewhere near there. So yeah, we’ll see what happens with Zion, where the market goes, if he gets to the market. But we’ll stay engaged with him through the process.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is a natural winner and that’s everything you want in a quarterback.

“Excited to keep learning about him and it’s not just me, it’s our entire coaching staff,” Kubiak said, via PFT. “I want all of our coaches to get involved, especially at that position. I want everybody’s input, but obviously he’s been successful. He had a lot of success last year. He won a national championship and that’s what you want. You want a winner.”

The Raiders approach the 2026 NFL Draft poised to take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas GM John Spytek was asked about what he looks for in a quarterback while at the NFL Combine.

“A leader and someone tough as hell,” Spytek said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Somebody that loves to play football, maniacal preparer. Obviously, somebody that can throw the ball well, but I think just somebody that loves the game and will give everything for their teammates. … I think there’s a great humility and selflessness required to play that position at a high level.”

Spytek mentioned that he isn’t “necessarily in favor” of immediately making a rookie quarterback their Day 1 starter.

“I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start,” Spytek said. “Now, if you have a young quarterback, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away, so (it’s important to have) another quality player that can play the quarterback position.”

As for Geno Smith, Spytek said he hasn’t spoken to the veteran quarterback but plans to talk with him soon.

“I have not talked to Geno since the season ended,” Spytek said. “I’ve seen videos of him training, and I know he’s feeling good. We’ll talk soon.”