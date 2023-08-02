AFC Notes: Frank Clark, Jimmy Garoppolo, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Frank Clark talked about what it was like to face Denver as a member of the Chiefs Broncos DEtalked about what it was like to face Denver as a member of the Chiefs : “I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. A rivalry is competitive. And I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m with the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things, not just about the Chiefs. There are things we have to do here. We got to get our own ball together here in order for us to go out and compete, for us to become one of those factions.” (Chris Tomasson)

Broncos HC Sean Payton said that WR KJ Hamler will likely be sidelined for a month and need a few weeks of conditioning to make his return. (Tomasson)

Chiefs

An AFC South scout mentioned the Chiefs as an intriguing trade spot for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

“Honestly, Taylor’s a fit for any of the 31 other teams,” the scout tells Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.com. “But look out for Kansas City. He’d be the thunder to Isiah Pacheco‘s lightning.”

Raiders

While many connected the dots between HC Josh McDaniels and QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason from their time together in New England, McDaniels downplayed it being a significant factor.

“I think the familiarity is probably a little bit overblown,” McDaniels told Gilbert Manzano of SI.com. “I think the reality is he’s just been a good football player. He’s just been a good football player where he was [with the 49ers]. He didn’t play much for me in New England. You know, I got to be around him when he was developing, but he really put a stamp on what he’s about in San Fran. I know he was coached well by an incredible coaching staff there, and he’s doing some really good things here already.”