AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts QB Gardner Minshew says he doesn’t have any extra juice for going back to Jacksonville to start this week. Minshew entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars and started a couple of seasons for them before being traded.

“Not really, man,” Minshew said via the team website. “Just excited to get out there and play football. Wherever, whenever, it’s always a good time.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen noted RB Jonathan Taylor would have an increased workload heading into the game against the Jaguars. He played just 10 snaps against the Titans in his season debut. (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says OT Walker Little and WR Zay Jones are day-to-day and both of their MRIs were clear. (John Shipley)

Pederson added DE Dawuane Smoot could be available for Sunday and DT DaVon Hamilton is getting close to making a return.

could be available for Sunday and DT is getting close to making a return. Jacksonville designated Hamilton to return on Thursday.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says RT Chris Hubbard is doing well and that RT Nicholas Petit-Frere needs to keep working, adding that they are not ready to make a change at this time. (Jim Wyatt)