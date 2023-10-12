AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew says he doesn’t have any extra juice for going back to Jacksonville to start this week. Minshew entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars and started a couple of seasons for them before being traded. 

“Not really, man,” Minshew said via the team website. “Just excited to get out there and play football. Wherever, whenever, it’s always a good time.”

  • Colts HC Shane Steichen noted RB Jonathan Taylor would have an increased workload heading into the game against the Jaguars. He played just 10 snaps against the Titans in his season debut. (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply