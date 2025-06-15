AFC Notes: Geno Smith, J.K. Dobbins, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said third-round CB Nohl Williams had a tough stretch during the team’s OTA’s.

“Nohl (Williams) had a tough day today. (It’s) Just a couple things that stick out, but what I really like about him is (that) he’s a student of football,” Spagnuolo said, via Chiefs Wire. “You know, coming from Cal – that Cal (team) had really good players on that team, they had a lot of them. I thought, for the most part, when we Zoom called or interviewed guys, I thought they were really sharp football-wise, so it begins there with all the things we do. We’ll find out a little bit more about him when we get pads on, and we can go live, but he’s done a pretty solid job for us right now.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has gotten a strong first impression of Geno Smith this offseason, saying he hasn’t seen a “bad day” from the veteran quarterback.

“I truly mean that,” Meyers said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He knows what he is doing [and] he shows up the same every day. I haven’t seen him have a bad day.”

Raiders’ new OC Chip Kelly added that Smith is like a “second coach” for their offense.

“He’s great. Geno is literally like a second coach,” Kelly said. “When you’re in that room with him and [quarterbacks coach] Greg Olson, there [are] a lot of ideas going around. His football acumen is really off the charts, and it’s impressive to be around him.”

Kelly also thinks Smith has proven he can be productive on the run.

“I think he runs better than people give him credit for,” Kelly said. “I think he can beat you with his feet [and] keep plays alive.”