AFC Notes: Geno Smith, J.K. Dobbins, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Pro Football Talk reports the Broncos have signed RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million, including $2.065 million fully guaranteed. He also has $680,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $2.5 million from incentives based on yards from scrimmage.
- Luca Evans of the Denver Post, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports the Broncos reached out to Dobbins when free agency opened in March and stayed in contact over the following months as he tested the open market.
- According to Evans, the Chargers tendering Dobbins “turned up the heat” on his free agency search, given he had until July 22 to sign with a new team or negotiate a deal with Los Angeles.
- Broncos second-round RB RJ Harvey on the addition of Dobbins: “I’m excited to be in the room with him. He’s a vet. He’s been in the league for about, what, five, six years now. I’m excited to get to learn from him and all the other guys as well. I feel like we’ve got a great room.” (Mike Klis)
- Broncos HC Sean Payton said it’s too early to think about who will make the team at running back, as Dobbins joins a crowded room that includes Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson: “Let’s just see how they do.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Broncos WR Devaughn Vele will be back for training camp, while WR A.T. Perry could miss the first few weeks. (Chris Tomasson)
Chiefs
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said third-round CB Nohl Williams had a tough stretch during the team’s OTA’s.
“Nohl (Williams) had a tough day today. (It’s) Just a couple things that stick out, but what I really like about him is (that) he’s a student of football,” Spagnuolo said, via Chiefs Wire. “You know, coming from Cal – that Cal (team) had really good players on that team, they had a lot of them. I thought, for the most part, when we Zoom called or interviewed guys, I thought they were really sharp football-wise, so it begins there with all the things we do. We’ll find out a little bit more about him when we get pads on, and we can go live, but he’s done a pretty solid job for us right now.”
Raiders
Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has gotten a strong first impression of Geno Smith this offseason, saying he hasn’t seen a “bad day” from the veteran quarterback.
“I truly mean that,” Meyers said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “He knows what he is doing [and] he shows up the same every day. I haven’t seen him have a bad day.”
Raiders’ new OC Chip Kelly added that Smith is like a “second coach” for their offense.
“He’s great. Geno is literally like a second coach,” Kelly said. “When you’re in that room with him and [quarterbacks coach] Greg Olson, there [are] a lot of ideas going around. His football acumen is really off the charts, and it’s impressive to be around him.”
Kelly also thinks Smith has proven he can be productive on the run.
“I think he runs better than people give him credit for,” Kelly said. “I think he can beat you with his feet [and] keep plays alive.”
