AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

A pair of Broncos special teamers had critical errors in Sunday’s 29-28 loss to the Colts. Starting K Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have put Denver up by five and forced the Colts to drive for a touchdown instead of a field goal. After the defense stood Indianapolis up and forced a 60-yard attempt, OLB Dondrea Tillman was called for a leverage penalty on the miss, giving the Colts a do-over that they aced. But after the game, teammates were staunchly defending both players against accusations that they were the reason for the loss. 

“I think that’s (BS),” Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey said via USA Today’s Jon Heath. “One play doesn’t define a football game. I’m sure all 22 guys that start on this team would want a play back in this game. It doesn’t excuse not converting third downs. It doesn’t excuse not putting the ball in the end zone when we can, or getting a stop when we need one.

