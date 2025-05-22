AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Von Miller, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Former Broncos TE Julius Thomas made an appearance on Up & Adams, where he commented on a potential reunion between Denver and veteran LB Von Miller.

“For Von, I think it would be a good close to his chapter,” Thomas said of Miller, via BroncosWire.com. “I know how much Denver meant to Von. I know how much it hurt when he left Denver. … I know it would mean so much for him to run out of that tunnel.”

Chargers

Chargers LBs coach NaVorro Bowman is entering his second season in his role. Bowman said things were moving “fast” in 2024, which was HC Jim Harbaugh‘s first year in Los Angeles, and things have begun to slow down.

“Last year, everything was going fast even for coaches. For the coaches and the players, things have kind of slowed down. We kind of know what to expect,” Bowman said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s site. “Just the energy and everybody excited to come back and to correct mistakes and kind of get further along than we did last year. We were on a high rise and it just ended. Just to see the guys excited to back and really attack this thing has been exciting for us.”

Raiders

Geno Smith enters his first season as the Raiders quarterback as a veteran of 13 years. To be considered as an “elite” quarterback, Smith understands he has to “win a lot of games” in 2025 and get Las Vegas to the playoffs.

“Yeah, I would say win, win a lot of games,” Smith said, via Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. “Obviously, you wanna start with the division. That’s always first things first, take care of your division, win a lot of football games and get our team to the playoffs. That’s the main goal is to get to the playoffs and then obviously to the big dance.”

Smith credits the longevity of his career to improving his diet, working out off the field, and being able to limit the amount of hits he’s taken.

“Shoot, I’ve been doing three-a-days,” Smith said. “I mean, I’m already in pads. So I’m always looking for ways to get better and my diet got better, my body, I’m stronger. I’ve gotten faster even this year. I definitely feel young. I don’t think body-wise, I don’t think I feel a day over 25. Part of it is not getting hit for those number of years and just not having the wear and tear, but also just having good genetics. I’ve got young parents and my mother still looks young, my dad still looks young. So that’s a lot to look forward to and I’m very happy.”

As for playing under OC Chip Kelly, Smith said it’s been a smooth transition.

“We’ve always had a rapport with one another, which has made the transition smooth,” Smith said. “And so, learning this offense, I’ve been in three different systems in three years. And so I’ve been able to adjust, and that’s something that I’m good at. I can adjust. And so, just an adjustment period, but the offense is really good. I’m looking forward to it. Won’t give too many details, but we’re looking to be explosive and efficient.”