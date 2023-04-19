AFC Notes: Greg Newsome, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- According to the Athletic’s Dane Brugler, the Bengals hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Bengals hosted Cincinnati WR/KR Tre Tucker for a pre-draft visit. Cincinnati also met with Tucker at his Pro Day.
- Cincinnati also hosted Missouri DE T.J. Coleman for a pre-draft visit. (Wilson)
- The Bengals hosted Stanford S Kendall Williamson for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. (Wilson)
- Cincinnati also brought in South Carolina WR/KR Josh Vann on Wednesday. (Wilson)
- Alabama LB Jaylen Moody visited the Bengals on Wednesday. (Wilson)
- Cincinnati brought in Harvard DE Truman Jones for a visit. (Wilson)
- Georgia OLB Brenton Cox visited the Bengals on Wednesday. (Wilson)
Browns
- Although Browns CB Greg Newsome refuted a report that he wanted to be traded, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk cites a league source who confirmed the cornerback sought a trade.
- On Tuesday, Newsome said that he loves Cleveland and was “mad” when he saw the report: “I was mad. I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”
- Newsome added he did not change his representation to Drew Rosenhaus in order to negotiate a trade: “That’s a personal reason. I didn’t change agents to try to get out of here. I changed agents because I think for my career, it will help me in the long run. I changed agents just for personal reasons.”
- According to Dane Brugler, the Browns hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit.
- The Cleveland Browns hired Dom Borsani as a Football Research Analyst, per Seth Walder.
- Walder notes Borsani was a 2023 Big Data Bowl finalist for an entry on blitz strategy.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes there’s a good chance the Ravens have already done the legwork for some free-agent deals that can be signed on March 1 when they won’t count against them in the compensatory pick formula.
- There are a lot of solid veteran pass rushers available, including OLB Justin Houston who has signed one-year deals with the Ravens for two seasons now and could easily sign a third. Zrebiec adds it feels like a no-brainer to provide depth behind some younger options the Ravens hope take a step forward.
- Zrebiec adds the Ravens have had CB Rock Ya-Sin in for a free agent visit and he’s a good example of an outside free agent who could just be waiting to sign. Baltimore hasn’t ruled out re-signing veteran CB Marcus Peters either.
- He mentions some other players who could be back include RB Kenyan Drake and WR Demarcus Robinson.
- While there has been some trade speculation surrounding LB Patrick Queen, who has a fifth-year option coming due in May the Ravens will have to decide on, Zrebiec points out trading Queen would leave the Ravens with a hole at inside linebacker. He thinks it’s more likely Queen plays out the rest of his contract in Baltimore.
- The Ravens hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Ravens hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)
- The Ravens are scheduled to host Shepherd OL Joey Fisher for a pre-draft visit, per Aaron Wilson.
- Baltimore hosted Texas-San Antonio CB Corey Mayfield Jr. for an official top 30 visit on Wednesday, according to Jordan Schultz.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!