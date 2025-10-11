AFC Notes: Greg Newsome II, Brian Callahan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said CB Kenny Moore II is making “great progress” from his Achilles injury: “He’s making great progress, I’ll say that. Hopefully sooner rather than later.” (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said the trade for CB Greg Newsome II was to help the team win now and believes that he’ll be a great fit for the system.

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” Gladstone said, via PFT. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan on first-round QB Cam Ward ‘s fourth-quarter performance: “I think it shows what he’s capable of. To see him go out and play his best when his best was required was good to see. Now how do we get that from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.” (Terry McCormick)

is trending in the right direction with his play and it’s up to the staff to get him to reach his full potential. (Terry McCormick) The Titans tried out K Cade York, per the NFL transactions wire.