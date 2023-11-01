AFC Notes: Harold Landry, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts were never involved in any serious trade talks ahead of the deadline.

Indianapolis re-signed OL Ike Boettger to the practice squad, per Aaron Wilson.

Jaguars

Mia O’Brien reports the Jaguars and Patriots had a potential trade stall out because they were split on fourth-or-fifth-round compensation.

Titans

Titans OLB Harold Landry said he’s continuously feeling better after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year.

“I forgot who I told, but I felt like I’ve been feeling better and better,” Landry said, via TitansWire. “In the first three weeks, I was dealing with something else that kind of didn’t allow me to practice as much as I wanted to. In these past two weeks, I’ve been able to practice full speed every day, and work on my rush plan and everything that I want to do in the game. So that’s a big factor for me, being able to practice and work on my stuff.”

Landry is focused on staying productive throughout the entire season.

“And yeah, the NFL, this is a long season, and I’m saying I don’t ever get too high or too low. I just keep working, trying to improve, and that’s what I’m gonna do following this game.”