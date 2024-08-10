AFC Notes: Harrison Butker, Creed Humphrey, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix was listed as the third-string QB on the initial depth chart but isn’t letting that mess with his development. Nix has felt much more comfortable with the small nuances and the mental side of the game through his first experience at an NFL camp.

“It’s starting to be kind of second nature as far as play calling, getting in and out the huddle, operation and that sort of thing,” Nix said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“I think the game has started to slow down a little bit. I’ve started to feel very comfortable with the base install. There are a lot more plays that I’m comfortable with than not, so that definitely helps. The more I see on defense the better it’s going to get for me I think moving forward.”

Broncos

Denver is splitting their first-team QB reps between three players which can ruin the part of camp where players create chemistry together. Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about their consistent cadence usage as an effort to create continuity with the offense.

“We’re trying to create that same beat with three different players, we’re making a big point of it,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It becomes difficult for the offensive line if the one beat is a little slower or the one beat is a little faster. It’s not a rhythmic cadence and yet there’s a flow to it so how do we make it sound the same. It’s easy when your clear-cut starter is the X . . . so that’s become a point of emphasis.”

Chiefs



Chiefs C Creed Humphrey and RG Trey Smith have been critical parts of the team’s dominance since they entered the league together in 2021. Kansas City GM Brett Veach discussed how much they mean to the team as they head into the final seasons of their rookie deals.

“They are three really good players and they’re fantastic people,” Veach said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “Throughout this camp, hopefully, we’re able to get more than one done. It’s just going to be a systematic approach and exchange of communication. We would want nothing more than for them to be here (long term) and I’m sure they would want nothing more than to be here.”

Smith touched on his close relationship with Humphrey and outlined how it has helped them on the field.

“Creed and I have known each other since sophomore year of high school, so we’ve always been friends,” Smith added. “To be able to play with a guy and to have that continuity and chemistry together, it makes our jobs a lot easier. There’s a lot of things we don’t have to verbalize (before the ball is snapped). It’s been a huge help and it’s easy when you’re playing next to a talented player.”

The Chiefs signed K Harrison Butker to a four-year, $25.6 million extension with $17.75 guaranteed including $13.8 million in new guarantees and a $7.728 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)