AFC Notes: Hunter Henry, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in line for a big pay increase following a solid 2023 campaign. Tagovailoa implied there’s been good communication on both sides but also says it will be dealt with later.

“They’ve been good. Right now, I’m letting my agent handle that,” Tagovailoa said, via Christian Shimabuku of KHON. “I’m focused on my family, I’m focused on continuing to better myself, better my craft and we’ll talk more about that when that time comes. For now, exciting times ahead, that’s for sure.”

Jets

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Jets attacking needs during free agency gives them the flexibility to move around in the draft or take the best player available, potentially even a quarterback to groom behind QB Aaron Rodgers.

“That’s the great part about it,” Schefter said, via Jets Wire. “They addressed so many needs that they don’t have to come away with anything. I don’t mind the idea if there’s a guy like [Michigan QB] J.J. McCarthy still sitting there, if Minnesota or Denver or Las Vegas wants to come up to the Jets spot and the Jets get extra picks, there’s nothing wrong with that. They have options…they’ve taken the pressure off them with what they’ve done during free agency.”

Oklahoma DL Jonah Laulu met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Jets at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a private workout with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)

had a private workout with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero) University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has an official visit with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)

Patriots

The Patriots are turning to new HC Jerod Mayo after the retirement of legendary HC Bill Belichick. New England TE Hunter Henry likes what Mayo brings to the franchise as a former player in the first few months of his tenure.

“I’ve always loved Jerod — bounced some things off of him the past few years,” Henry said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “We have a great relationship, always have admired him. I didn’t get a lot of hands-on experience with him, with him being on defense. But loved his energy. Just loved his persona and what he brought to the building every single day. So, I’m excited to see that as it blossoms with him as a head coach.”

Henry on why he re-signed before free agency started: “I just wanted to be here. I love this area. I love this fan base. I love this organization.” (Mark Daniels)

Henry added: “Didn’t like how the last two years have been and I wanted to be part of that change.” (Chad Graff)

Florida State TE Jaheim Bell had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (MLFootball)

had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (MLFootball) Oregon WR Troy Franklin will take an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Adam Caplan)