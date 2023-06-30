AFC Notes: Isaiah Rodgers, Kevin Byard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s David Perdum reports former Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers placed more than 100 bets on an online sportsbook, most in the range of $25-$50 and on the encouragement of friends in Florida.
- Purdum adds at least one bet was on a game involving the Colts and it was the largest wager: a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by a Colts running back, which Rodgers won.
- League sources told Purdum the investigation did not find any evidence of game manipulation.
- Stephen Holder of ESPN points out Colts S Julian Blackmon is doing well in his transition to strong safety and has been a ballhawk this offseason.
Texans
Texans CB Shaquill Griffin knew right after his visit that he would find a home in Houston due to the energy within the locker room and the scheme.
“Some other teams that kind of showed interest, definitely it was Minnesota,” Griffin said, via Texans Wire. “I talked to Jacksonville again, talked to Washington, talked to a couple other teams, but the only visit I really took was here to Houston, and then once I got here, I felt the energy. Kind of felt like I was going to be at home here. I love the system they were already running, I was already familiar with the system that they had. So, I kind of based my decision off something that I knew I would be able to get in and start and move fast right away.”
Griffin added that the principles that are run in Houston are similar to his time in Seattle, where he had a career year.
“I feel like the change-up excites me the most,” Griffin said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of stuff in our bag to be able to change things up, especially to be able to adapt to any situation. But, number one would be, being in Seattle, I’m definitely familiar with that whole process on how they run their system. So, that kind of makes a lot of things in adjusting really easy for me. So, I love that part.”
Titans
Titans DB Kevin Byard said he was rightfully upset when the team approached him about taking a pay cut.
“When my agent reached out to the team and had a conversation, it was very easy to be emotional because I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a (certain) way about it,” Byard said, via Around The NFL. “I was like, ‘They asked for what?’ But at the same time you can’t be emotional in business. If you make an emotional decision within business, more than likely it’s going to be bad business. It happened.”
Byard added that he believes he’s in a good place with the franchise.
“I think we’re in a good place right now,” Byard said.
Byard explained why he opted to attend mandatory minicamp after sitting out of the voluntary workouts.
“It’s really about trust,” Byard said. “I think (Titans head coach Mike) Vrabel and the coaching staff understand that this guy (Byard) will take care of his body. I haven’t missed a game my entire career. They trust and know that this guy isn’t going to come in out of shape. I’m not that type of person. This is the business side of it: My job is to be the best safety for the Tennessee Titans.”
- The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Titans assistant DL coach Kenechi Udeze is expected to join the Houston Cougars’ staff as an analyst and pass rush specialist coach.
