AFC Notes: Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked to clarify why DB Marcus Williams was benched and said that it was a “personnel decision” that the team would like to leave internally.

“I don’t really think I have anything else to say about that,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic. “There’s a lot of things going on all the time. A lot of it is kind of our business. It belongs in-house. It’s between us, and it’s not something that we need to tell everybody everything about. I don’t think you’re telling everybody about your family business. … There are some things that we can just choose to kind of keep to ourselves, and that’s going to be one of them. I never get up here and talk about why we put guys up or put guys down — I never have, so I’m probably not going to start doing that now.”

Harbaugh did reiterate that Williams is still in the team’s plans, although he didn’t say whether or not he would be active on Sunday.

“I’m not going to try to get into too much about who’s going to play and who’s not going to play in the game, but I’ll just reiterate what I said before Marcus is a heck of a player,” Harbaugh said. “I have the utmost confidence in him as a player, as a person, as a pro. He’s a great person; he’s a hard worker. Plays hard, practices hard, does everything at the highest level, and I anticipate him playing great football for us all season and very soon.”

Harbaugh said that the team will continue to churn out different rotations and they look to solve their defensive woes.

“It depends on what kind of changes are available to us,” Harbaugh said when asked about potential defensive changes. “We’re going to continue to turn over every stone with our defense and with every other part of our team, too, to get as good as we can get it over the course of a long season. Ups and downs, challenges, good plays and not good plays, so there’s a lot of things we can improve on. We’ll do whatever we can do.”