AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The oddsmakers don’t have high hopes for the Broncos in 2024. Denver has one of the lowest projected win totals of any team at just 5.5 wins. However, Broncos HC Sean Payton pooh-poohed those projections of his team.

“I don’t have time to spend time on that. Nor did I wish to spend time on it,” Payton said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I understand they have a job to do and where we’re selected. None of that means anything. It’s stuff to talk about when the media cycle is quiet. We’ll get ready to play. And we expect to compete. We expect to win.”

Payton said Broncos RB Javonte Williams has looked good to start camp, and he praised the fourth-year runner for taking Payton’s feedback to go back to the weight he was in his junior year of college. (Troy Renck)

Williams mentioned he lost 11 pounds this offseason and weighs 221 currently. (Tomasson)

According to Chris Tomasson, Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix worked with the first team on Thursday.

Broncos LT Garett Bolles noted he wants to be a "Bronco for life" and it's up to Denver if they want to work something out. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

The Chargers signed RB J.K. Dobbins in free agency after Dobbins has suffered multiple serious injuries in his young career. Dobbins has faith he can be one of the league’s best and feels faster after his most recent Achilles injury.

“If I get the volume, I’ll be one of the best in the league,” Dobbins said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’ve shown that. Do you know how much yards I averaged per carry?”

“This injury? I feel nothing. I actually feel faster.”

Chargers third-round LB Junior Colson had surgery to remove his appendix and he remains out of practice for now. (Kris Rhim)

Chargers RB Gus Edwards had offseason surgery, per HC Jim Harbaugh, and will have a longer ramp-up to full activity. (Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce plans on taking his time when deciding who will be the starting quarterback.

“When it’s right. When it’s obvious,” Pierce said, via PFT. “Like, OK, this is like a no brainer. No need to rush it, I mean, but when it’s clear and it’s evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward.”

Pierce added that nothing yet has changed from when the team ended the offseason program for the summer.

“We got some more practices to go at it to be honest with you,” Pierce said. “I don’t think it’s fair to do it. I mean, the offseason, there’s no pads on them, the O-line, D-line the way that’s working out with protection, it’s different. When we get the pads on, I think you get a better feel for it overall. And then also guys are just getting into the system right away, in the spring learning it. So, there could be some days where Aidan would be better then Gardner, and some days Gardner. And then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good, to be honest. So, I think, it’ll take its course while we’re here in Southern California.”