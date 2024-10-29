AFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Breece Hall, Haason Reddick, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said the team needs to collectively soul search and decide how they’ll respond after a disappointing loss to the Patriots.

“We understand that the outside world is going to get really loud right now,” Ulbrich said, via The Athletic. “But the only thing I know in life is that when it gets dark and it gets hard, that you work and you point the finger at yourself and you look inward and you figure out, What can I do better from an individual standpoint. If we do that collectively, which I believe we will, that’s your only opportunity to dig yourself out of this. That’s your only opportunity to improve and fix some of these wrongs. That’s where we’re fortunate, that the character of this locker room, I think they’re going to demonstrate who they are.”

Patriots DL Davon Godchaux said that QB Aaron Rodgers looked immobile and stiff in the pocket.

“Hate to see him go out that way,” Godchaux said. “He definitely don’t look the same. He kept moving back there, s—, I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.”

Jets RB Breece Hall was frustrated after the loss and believed he could’ve played better.

“Frustrating,” Hall said. “Another game of shooting ourselves in the foot. Offensively we had to do a better job of getting in and out of the huddle. Let Aaron be Aaron, give him time to see the defense and make his adjustments. I gotta play better personally, I felt like I still left some meat on the bone out there. It’s frustrating. This one hurt because we shouldn’t be losing this game.”

Jets

Jets DE Haason Reddick refused to answer any questions regarding his holdout during his first media availability after rejoining the team.

“As of right now, fellas and everybody’s that here, I have nothing to say as far as the holdout,” Reddick said, via NY Post. “The only thing I’m worried about right now is what can I do to be better, what can I do to get myself fully up to speed. We’ve got a Thursday night game, and that’s the only thing I’m focused on right now — how can I get better, how can I help the team win and what do I need to do to make sure I can get these W’s.”

Reddick said he doesn’t feel responsible for the team’s losing record.

“Responsible for what? No, I don’t feel responsible,” Reddick said. “Do I wish some things were different, things happened differently? But like I said, I’m here now. We took an L today. The only thing I’m worried about now is what can I do to be better? What can I do to get myself fully up to speed? That way, come Thursday I’m the best version of me.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett helped lead his team to a three-point win over the Jets on Sunday and said he is proud of himself and his teammates, who now have something to build off of going forward.

“I don’t look at it as no redemption,” Brissett said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think this is a testament to me believing in myself and not y’all. I’m very aware of that. I was very fortunate to have this opportunity. To go out there and get a win with our guys, it was sweet. You can’t put it into words. I’m not trying to, like, be arrogant or nothing, but I’m very proud of myself today.”