AFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots

Jets

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s working to bring “the right energy” to their locker room and to loosen things up on the field.

“The power of belief is a snowball that can start in an avalanche and I think that’s what we need and it starts with me,” Rodgers said. “I’ve got to bring the right energy every single day, especially on game day. I feel like we’ve been loose, we’ve been having good practices, but, for whatever reason, there’s been a bit of tightness on game day, and I think that’s got to start with me. I’ve gotta bring with the same energy during the week and lead with that energy.”

Patriots

After QB Drake Maye exited the game with a concussion, Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett returned to action and led the team to a win over the Jets. Brissett talked about HC Jerod Mayo calling the team soft and his ability to stay ready after getting benched.

“You just take it and you essentially have to prove him wrong,” Brissett said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “I think the guys, throughout the week of preparation, went out and responded the right way. Today was the fruit of the labor. Hearing that, nobody wants to be called that, especially as a team.”

“I’ve been in this league for a while, and I understand how fast this league works. It’s being ready to go at any moment’s notice. When these opportunities come up, it’s even better when you can go out there and, I don’t want to say prove people wrong, but I would say prove yourself right.”

One week after calling his team soft, the Patriots pulled off a shocking win against the Jets in Week 8. New England HC Jerod Mayo wasn’t surprised by the performance because of how gritty this group is.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really questioned the resilience of this team,” Mayo said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to go back to those comments. What I will say is we have a room full of guys with the mentality that you got to change the page every day. Every day is a new day.”

Mayo also addressed former HC Bill Belichick’s comments on his coaching performance so far: “I learned a lot from Coach. I learned a lot on the field, off the field, all those things. And saying that, I just have to do what I believe in, and that’s what it comes down to.” (Doug Kyed)