AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Jadeveon Clowney

Regarding the Browns’ addition of Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday, HC Kevin Stefanski said Clowney brings a “disruptive force” to defend the run and pass.

“We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” Stefanski said, via Andrew Gribble of the team’s official site. “He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry added that Clowney’s “relentless style of play” will pair nicely with Myles Garrett and their other defensive linemen.

“Jadeveon’s had a very productive career since 2014. We love his relentless style of play,” Berry said. “He’s one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he’s going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already. The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment.”

Berry mentioned that Clowney’s experience as an edge rusher and three-technique lineman was something Cleveland’s front office valued.

“Jadeveon’s play-to-play impact on the game, whether it’s the run game as a rusher, lined up as a three-technique or lined up as an end, is something we really value,” Berry said. “We think he’ll really be beneficial for us in our defensive system.”

Clowney added that he’s looking forward to being “single-teamed” while playing opposite of Garrett after getting double-teamed throughout his career. (Scott Petrak)

As for his recovery from meniscus surgery, Clowney said he’s “feeling good” and eager to prove he can “still dominate.” (Nate Ulrich)

Cleveland also pursued Clowney as a free agent in last year’s offseason. Clowney said taking a visit to the Browns’ facility in Berea, Ohio made a big difference in the team’s appeal to him this time around: “You can tell when somebody really wants you.” (Aditi Kinkhabwala)

Bengals

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Bengals have the sixth-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $1.9 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said he’s fully cleared from his torn Achilles injury. (Adi Joseph)

Ravens

In a reaction piece to a mock draft by Dane Brugler, the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that while wide receiver is a need for the Ravens, he thinks they’re more likely to wait to address the position since it’s a deep draft.

He also repeats to keep an eye on Baltimore adding a ball-hawking safety at some point, as it’s high on their wish list and not something they necessarily have on the roster at the moment.

Steelers

Ed Bouchette of The Athletic notes the Pittsburgh Steelers have never drafted a left tackle in the first round of the draft, which is a trend that could change this season.

Bouchette points out that many analysts think Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins is considered the strongest possibility for the Steelers to select a tackle.

is considered the strongest possibility for the Steelers to select a tackle. One in-house possibility is RT Chukwuma Okorafor, who the team could move over to the left side of the line as they have done with other right tackles in the past, according to Bouchette.